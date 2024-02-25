Worker Bindings
Bindings allow your Workers to interact with resources on the Cloudflare Developer Platform.
There are multiple types of bindings available today:
- D1: APIs available in Cloudflare Workers to interact with D1. D1 is Cloudflare’s native serverless database.
- Durable Objects: A globally distributed coordination API with strongly consistent storage.
- KV: Global, low-latency, key-value data storage.
- mTLS: Configure your Worker to present a client certificate to services that enforce an mTLS connection.
- Queues: Send and receive messages with guaranteed delivery.
- R2: APIs available in Cloudflare Workers to read from and write to R2 buckets. R2 is S3-compatible, zero egress-fee, globally distributed object storage.
- Service bindings: Facilitate Worker-to-Worker communication.
- Vectorize: APIs available in Cloudflare Workers to interact with Vectorize. Vectorize is Cloudflare’s globally distributed vector database.