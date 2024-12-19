Increased transparency for phishing email submissions

You now have more transparency about team and user submissions for phishing emails through a Reclassification tab in the Zero Trust dashboard.

Reclassifications happen when users or admins submit a phish to Email Security. Cloudflare reviews and - in some cases - reclassifies these emails based on improvements to our machine learning models.

This new tab increases your visibility into this process, allowing you to view what submissions you have made and what the outcomes of those submissions are.