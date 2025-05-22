Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
WARP client for Windows (version 2025.4.943.0)
A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains a hotfix for managed networks for the 2025.4.929.0 release.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue where it could take up to 3 minutes for the correct device profile to be applied in some circumstances. In the worst case, it should now only take up to 40 seconds. This will be improved further in a future release.
Known issues
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
We have received reports of performance issues from some customers that have upgraded to 24H2 with the Windows Filtering Platform and local device firewall rules. Before rolling out this Windows version, we highly encourage customers to test thoroughly as we continue to debug with Microsoft.
Devices with
KB5055523installed may receive a warning about
Win32/ClickFix.ABAbeing present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.
