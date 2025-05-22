WARP client for Windows (version 2025.4.943.0)

A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains a hotfix for managed networks for the 2025.4.929.0 release.

Changes and improvements

Fixed an issue where it could take up to 3 minutes for the correct device profile to be applied in some circumstances. In the worst case, it should now only take up to 40 seconds. This will be improved further in a future release.

Known issues