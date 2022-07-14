Custom fields
You can configure custom fields — selected from the list of HTTP request headers, HTTP response headers, and cookies — to include in Logpush log entries of a zone. Once configured, these custom fields will be enabled for all the Logpush jobs in the zone that use the HTTP requests dataset and include the request headers, response headers, or cookie fields.
Use the Rulesets API to create a rule that configures custom fields. For more information on concepts like phases, rulesets, and rules, as well as the available API operations, refer to the Ruleset Engine documentation.
To configure custom fields:
- Create a rule to configure the list of custom fields.
- Include the
Cookies,
RequestHeaders, and/or
ResponseHeadersfields in your Logpush job.
1. Create a rule to configure the list of custom fields
Create a rule configuring the list of custom fields in the
http_log_custom_fields phase at the zone level. Set the rule action to
log_custom_field and the rule expression to
true.
The
action_parameters object that you must include in the rule that configures the list of custom fields should have the following structure:
"action_parameters": { "request_fields": [ { "name": "<http_request_header_name_1_in_lower_case>" }, { "name": "<http_request_header_name_2_in_lower_case>" }, // ... ], "response_fields": [ { "name": "<http_response_header_name_1_in_lower_case>" }, { "name": "<http_response_header_name_2_in_lower_case>" }, // ... ], "cookie_fields": [ { "name": "<cookie_name_1>" }, { "name": "<cookie_name_2>" }, // ... ]
}
Ensure that your rule definition complies with the following:
- You must include at least one of the following arrays in the
action_parametersobject:
request_fields,
response_fields, and
cookie_fields.
- You must enter HTTP request and response header names in lower case.
- Cookie names are case sensitive — you must enter cookie names with the same capitalization they have in the HTTP request.
- You must set the rule expression to
true.
Perform the following steps to create the rule:
Use the List existing rulesets operation to check if there is already a ruleset for the
http_log_custom_fieldsphase at the zone level (you can only have one zone ruleset per phase):curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets" \-H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \-H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>"
If there is a ruleset for the
http_log_custom_fieldsphase at the zone level, take note of the ruleset ID.
(Optional) If the response did not include a ruleset with
"kind": "zone"and
"phase": "http_log_custom_fields", create the phase entry point ruleset using the Create ruleset operation:curl -X POST \"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets" \-H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \-H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \-d '{"name": "Zone-level phase entry point","kind": "zone","description": "This ruleset configures custom log fields.","phase": "http_log_custom_fields"}'
Take note of the ruleset ID included in the response.
Use the Update ruleset operation to define the rules of the entry point ruleset you found (or created in the previous step), adding a rule with the custom fields configuration. The rules you include in the request will replace all the rules in the ruleset.
The following example configures custom fields with the names of the HTTP request headers, HTTP response headers, and cookies you wish to include in Logpush logs:curl -X PUT \"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>" \-H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \-H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \-d '{"rules": [{"action": "log_custom_field","expression": "true","description": "Set Logpush custom fields for HTTP requests","action_parameters": {"request_fields": [{ "name": "content-type" },{ "name": "x-forwarded-for"},{ "name": "host" }],"response_fields": [{ "name": "server" },{ "name": "content-type" },{ "name": "allow" }],"cookie_fields": [{ "name": "__ga" },{ "name": "accountNumber" },{ "name": "__cfruid"}]}}]}'
Example response:{"result": {"id": "<RULESET_ID>","name": "Zone-level phase entry point","description": "This ruleset configures custom log fields.","kind": "zone","version": "2","rules": [{"id": "<RULE_ID_1>","version": "1","action": "log_custom_field","action_parameters": {"request_fields": [{ "name": "content-type" },{ "name": "x-forwarded-for"},{ "name": "host" }],"response_fields": [{ "name": "server" },{ "name": "content-type" },{ "name": "allow" }],"cookie_fields": [{ "name": "__ga" },{ "name": "accountNumber" },{ "name": "__cfruid"}]},"expression": "true","description": "Set Logpush custom fields for HTTP requests","last_updated": "2021-11-21T11:02:08.769537Z","ref": "<RULE_REF_1>","enabled": true}],"last_updated": "2021-11-21T11:02:08.769537Z","phase": "http_log_custom_fields"},"success": true,"errors": [],"messages": []}
2. Include the custom fields in your Logpush job
Next, include
Cookies,
RequestHeaders, and/or
ResponseHeaders, depending on your custom field configuration, in the list of fields of the
logpull_options job parameter when creating or updating a job. The logs will contain the configured custom fields and their values in the request/response.
For example, consider the following request that creates a job that includes custom fields:
curl -X POST \"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/logpush/jobs" \-H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \-d '{ "name":"<DOMAIN_NAME>", "destination_conf": "s3://<BUCKET_PATH>?region=us-west-2", "dataset": "http_requests", "logpull_options":"fields=RayID,EdgeStartTimestamp,Cookies,RequestHeaders,ResponseHeaders×tamps=rfc3339", "ownership_challenge":"00000000000000000000"
}'
Final remarks
- You can configure up to 40 custom fields across all field types (HTTP request headers, HTTP response headers, and cookies) per zone.
- The maximum length of custom field data is 8 KB. Any data over this limit will be truncated.