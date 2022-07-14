Custom fields

You can configure custom fields — selected from the list of HTTP request headers, HTTP response headers, and cookies — to include in Logpush log entries of a zone. Once configured, these custom fields will be enabled for all the Logpush jobs in the zone that use the HTTP requests dataset and include the request headers, response headers, or cookie fields.

Use the Rulesets API to create a rule that configures custom fields. For more information on concepts like phases, rulesets, and rules, as well as the available API operations, refer to the Ruleset Engine documentation.

To configure custom fields:

Create a rule to configure the list of custom fields. Include the Cookies , RequestHeaders , and/or ResponseHeaders fields in your Logpush job.

​​ 1. Create a rule to configure the list of custom fields

Create a rule configuring the list of custom fields in the http_log_custom_fields phase at the zone level. Set the rule action to log_custom_field and the rule expression to true .

The action_parameters object that you must include in the rule that configures the list of custom fields should have the following structure:

"action_parameters" : { "request_fields" : [ { "name" : "<http_request_header_name_1_in_lower_case>" } , { "name" : "<http_request_header_name_2_in_lower_case>" } , ] , "response_fields" : [ { "name" : "<http_response_header_name_1_in_lower_case>" } , { "name" : "<http_response_header_name_2_in_lower_case>" } , ] , "cookie_fields" : [ { "name" : "<cookie_name_1>" } , { "name" : "<cookie_name_2>" } , ] }

Ensure that your rule definition complies with the following:

You must include at least one of the following arrays in the action_parameters object: request_fields , response_fields , and cookie_fields .

object: , , and . You must enter HTTP request and response header names in lower case.

Cookie names are case sensitive — you must enter cookie names with the same capitalization they have in the HTTP request.

You must set the rule expression to true .

Perform the following steps to create the rule:

Use the List existing rulesets operation to check if there is already a ruleset for the http_log_custom_fields phase at the zone level (you can only have one zone ruleset per phase): curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" If there is a ruleset for the http_log_custom_fields phase at the zone level, take note of the ruleset ID. (Optional) If the response did not include a ruleset with "kind": "zone" and "phase": "http_log_custom_fields" , create the phase entry point ruleset using the Create ruleset operation: curl -X POST \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \ -d ' { "name" : "Zone-level phase entry point" , "kind" : "zone" , "description" : "This ruleset configures custom log fields." , "phase" : "http_log_custom_fields" } ' Take note of the ruleset ID included in the response. Use the Update ruleset operation to define the rules of the entry point ruleset you found (or created in the previous step), adding a rule with the custom fields configuration. The rules you include in the request will replace all the rules in the ruleset. The following example configures custom fields with the names of the HTTP request headers, HTTP response headers, and cookies you wish to include in Logpush logs: curl -X PUT \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \ -d ' { "rules" : [ { "action" : "log_custom_field" , "expression" : "true" , "description" : "Set Logpush custom fields for HTTP requests" , "action_parameters" : { "request_fields" : [ { "name" : "content-type" } , { "name" : "x-forwarded-for" } , { "name" : "host" } ] , "response_fields" : [ { "name" : "server" } , { "name" : "content-type" } , { "name" : "allow" } ] , "cookie_fields" : [ { "name" : "__ga" } , { "name" : "accountNumber" } , { "name" : "__cfruid" } ] } } ] } ' Example response: { "result" : { "id" : "<RULESET_ID>" , "name" : "Zone-level phase entry point" , "description" : "This ruleset configures custom log fields." , "kind" : "zone" , "version" : "2" , "rules" : [ { "id" : "<RULE_ID_1>" , "version" : "1" , "action" : "log_custom_field" , "action_parameters" : { "request_fields" : [ { "name" : "content-type" } , { "name" : "x-forwarded-for" } , { "name" : "host" } ] , "response_fields" : [ { "name" : "server" } , { "name" : "content-type" } , { "name" : "allow" } ] , "cookie_fields" : [ { "name" : "__ga" } , { "name" : "accountNumber" } , { "name" : "__cfruid" } ] } , "expression" : "true" , "description" : "Set Logpush custom fields for HTTP requests" , "last_updated" : "2021-11-21T11:02:08.769537Z" , "ref" : "<RULE_REF_1>" , "enabled" : true } ] , "last_updated" : "2021-11-21T11:02:08.769537Z" , "phase" : "http_log_custom_fields" } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

​​ 2. Include the custom fields in your Logpush job

Next, include Cookies , RequestHeaders , and/or ResponseHeaders , depending on your custom field configuration, in the list of fields of the logpull_options job parameter when creating or updating a job. The logs will contain the configured custom fields and their values in the request/response.

For example, consider the following request that creates a job that includes custom fields:

curl -X POST \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/logpush/jobs" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \ -d ' { "name" : "<DOMAIN_NAME>" , "destination_conf" : "s3://<BUCKET_PATH>?region=us-west-2" , "dataset" : "http_requests" , "logpull_options" : "fields=RayID,EdgeStartTimestamp,Cookies,RequestHeaders,ResponseHeaders×tamps=rfc3339" , "ownership_challenge" : "00000000000000000000" } '

Note for Cloudflare Access users If you are a Cloudflare Access user, as of March 2022 you have to manually add the cf-access-user user identity header to your logs by creating a custom fields ruleset or adding the cf-access-user HTTP request header to your custom fields configuration. Additionally, make sure that you include the RequestHeaders field in your Logpush job.

​​ Final remarks