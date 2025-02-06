Define source origin
When optimizing remote images, you can specify which origins can be used as the source for transformed images. By default, Cloudflare accepts only source images from the zone where your transformations are served.
On this page, you will learn how to define and manage the origins for the source images that you want to optimize.
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to Images > Transformations and select the zone where you want to serve transformations.
To get started, you must have transformations enabled on your zone.
In Sources, you can configure the origins for transformations on your zone.
You can restrict source images to allowed origins, which applies transformations only to source images from a defined list.
By default, your accepted sources are set to allowed origins. Cloudflare will always allow source images from the same zone where your transformations are served.
If you request a transformation with a source image from outside your allowed origins, then the image will be rejected. For example, if you serve transformations on your zone
a.com and do not define any additional origins, then
a.com/image.png can be used as a source image, but
b.com/image.png will return an error.
To define a new origin:
- From Sources, select Add origin.
- Under Domain, specify the domain for the source image. Only valid web URLs will be accepted.
When you add a root domain, subdomains are not accepted. In other words, if you add
b.com, then source images from
media.b.com will be rejected.
To support individual subdomains, define an additional origin such as
media.b.com. If you add only
media.b.com and not the root domain, then source images from the root domain (
b.com) and other subdomains (
cdn.b.com) will be rejected.
To support all subdomains, use the
* wildcard at the beginning of the root domain. For example,
*.b.com will accept source images from the root domain (like
b.com/image.png) as well as from subdomains (like
media.b.com/image.png or
cdn.b.com/image.png).
- Optionally, you can specify the Path for the source image. If no path is specified, then source images from all paths on this domain are accepted.
Cloudflare checks whether the defined path is at the beginning of the source path. If the defined path is not present at the beginning of the path, then the source image will be rejected.
For example, if you define an origin with domain
b.com and path
/themes, then
b.com/themes/image.png will be accepted but
b.com/media/themes/image.png will be rejected.
- Select Add. Your origin will now appear in your list of allowed origins.
- Select Save. These changes will take effect immediately.
When you configure allowed origins, only the initial URL of the source image is checked. Any redirects, including URLs that leave your zone, will be followed, and the resulting image will be transformed.
If you change your accepted sources to any origin, then your list of sources will be cleared and reset to default.
When your accepted sources are set to any origin, any publicly available image can be used as the source image for transformations on this zone.
Any origin is less secure and may allow third parties to serve transformations on your zone.