Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
SQLite in Durable Objects GA with 10GB storage per object
SQLite in Durable Objects is now generally available (GA) with 10GB SQLite database per Durable Object. Since the public beta ↗ in September 2024, we've added feature parity and robustness for the SQLite storage backend compared to the preexisting key-value (KV) storage backend for Durable Objects.
SQLite-backed Durable Objects are recommended for all new Durable Object classes, using
new_sqlite_classes Wrangler configuration. Only SQLite-backed Durable Objects have access to Storage API's SQL and point-in-time recovery methods, which provide relational data modeling, SQL querying, and better data management.
KV-backed Durable Objects remain for backwards compatibility, and a migration path from key-value storage to SQL storage for existing Durable Object classes will be offered in the future.
For more details on SQLite storage, checkout Zero-latency SQLite storage in every Durable Object blog ↗.
