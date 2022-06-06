Origin Rules (beta)
Origin Rules allow you to customize where the incoming traffic will go and with which parameters. Currently you can perform the following overrides:
- Host Header Override
: Overrides the
Hostheader of incoming requests.
- Resolve Override : Overrides the resolved hostname of incoming requests.
- Destination Port Override : Overrides the resolved destination port of incoming requests.
The Origin Rule expression will determine when these overrides are applied.
Availability
|Free
|Pro
|Business
|Enterprise
|Number of Origin Rules
|10
|20
|50
|100
|Host Header Override
|—
|—
|—
|Yes
|Resolve Override
|—
|—
|—
|Yes
|Destination Port Override
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes