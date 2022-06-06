Origin Rules (beta)

Origin Rules allow you to customize where the incoming traffic will go and with which parameters. Currently you can perform the following overrides:

Host Header Override : Overrides the Host header of incoming requests.

: Overrides the header of incoming requests. Resolve Override : Overrides the resolved hostname of incoming requests.

: Overrides the resolved hostname of incoming requests. Destination Port Override : Overrides the resolved destination port of incoming requests.

The Origin Rule expression will determine when these overrides are applied. Currently you can only create Origin Rules using the API .