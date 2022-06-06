Cloudflare Docs
Rules
Cloudflare Docs
Rules
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Rules on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Origin Rules (beta)

Origin Rules allow you to customize where the incoming traffic will go and with which parameters. Currently you can perform the following overrides:

The Origin Rule expression will determine when these overrides are applied.

Availability

FreeProBusinessEnterprise
Number of Origin Rules102050100
Host Header OverrideYes
Resolve OverrideYes
Destination Port OverrideYesYesYesYes