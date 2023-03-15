Workers API reference

R2

The in-Worker R2 API is accessed by binding an R2 bucket to a Worker. The Worker you write can expose external access to buckets via a route or manipulate R2 objects internally.

The R2 API includes some extensions and semantic differences from the S3 API. If you need S3 compatibility, consider using the S3-compatible API.

R2 organizes the data you store, called objects, into containers, called buckets. Buckets are the fundamental unit of performance, scaling, and access within R2.

​​ Create a binding

Bindings A binding is a how your Worker interacts with external resources such as KV Namespaces, Durable Objects, or R2 Buckets. A binding is a runtime variable that the Workers runtime provides to your code. You can declare a variable name in your wrangler.toml file that will be bound to these resources at runtime, and interact with them through this variable. Every binding’s variable name and behavior is determined by you when deploying the Worker. Refer to Environment Variables for more information. A binding is defined in the wrangler.toml file of your Worker project’s directory.

To bind your R2 bucket to your Worker, add the following to your wrangler.toml file. Update the binding property to a valid JavaScript variable identifier and bucket_name to the name of your R2 bucket:

[ [ r2_buckets ] ] binding = 'MY_BUCKET' bucket_name = '<YOUR_BUCKET_NAME>'

Within your Worker, your bucket binding is now available under the MY_BUCKET variable and you can begin interacting with it using the bucket methods described below.

​​ Bucket method definitions

The following methods are available on the bucket binding object injected into your code.

For example, to issue a PUT object request using the binding above:

export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { const url = new URL ( request . url ) ; const key = url . pathname . slice ( 1 ) ; switch ( request . method ) { case 'PUT' : await env . MY_BUCKET . put ( key , request . body ) ; return new Response ( ` Put ${ key } successfully! ` ) ; default : return new Response ( ` ${ request . method } is not allowed. ` , { status : 405 , headers : { Allow : 'PUT' , } , } ) ; } } , } ;

head(keystring) Promise<R2Object|null> Retrieves the R2Object for the given key containing only object metadata, if the key exists, and null if the key does not exist.

get(keystring, optionsR2GetOptions ) Promise<R2ObjectBody|R2Object|null> Retrieves the R2ObjectBody for the given key containing object metadata and the object body as a ReadableStream , if the key exists, and null if the key does not exist. In the event that a precondition specified in options fails, get() returns an R2Object with body undefined.

put(keystring, valueReadableStream|ArrayBuffer|ArrayBufferView|string|null|Blob, optionsR2PutOptions ) Promise<R2Object|null> Stores the given value and metadata under the associated key . Once the write succeeds, returns an R2Object containing metadata about the stored Object. In the event that a precondition specified in options fails, put() returns null , and the object will not be stored. R2 writes are strongly consistent. Once the Promise resolves, all subsequent read operations will see this key value pair globally.

delete(keysstring | string[]) Promise<void> Deletes the given values and metadata under the associated keys . Once the delete succeeds, returns void . R2 deletes are strongly consistent. Once the Promise resolves, all subsequent read operations will no longer see the provided key value pairs globally.

list(optionsR2ListOptions ) Promise<R2Objects|null> Returns an R2Objects containing a list of R2Object contained within the bucket. By default, returns the first 1000 entries.

createMultipartUpload(keystring, optionsR2MultipartOptions) Promise<R2MultipartUpload> Creates a multipart upload. Returns Promise which resolves to an R2MultipartUpload object representing the newly created multipart upload. Once the multipart upload has been created, the multipart upload can be immediately interacted with globally, either through the Workers API, or through the S3 API.

resumeMultipartUpload(keystring, uploadIdstring) R2MultipartUpload Returns an object representing a multipart upload with the given key and uploadId. The resumeMultipartUpload operation does not perform any checks to ensure the validity of the uploadId, nor does it verify the existence of a corresponding active multipart upload. This is done to minimize latency before being able to call subsequent operations on the R2MultipartUpload object.



​​ R2Object definition

R2Object is created when you PUT an object into an R2 bucket. R2Object represents the metadata of an object based on the information provided by the uploader. Every object that you PUT into an R2 bucket will have an R2Object created.

keystring The object’s key.

versionstring Random unique string associated with a specific upload of a key.

sizenumber Size of the object in bytes.

etagstring The etag associated with the object upload.

httpEtagstring The object’s etag, in quotes so as to be returned as a header.

uploadedDate A Date object representing the time the object was uploaded.

httpMetadataR2HTTPMetadata Various HTTP headers associated with the object. Refer to HTTP Metadata .

customMetadataRecord<string, string> A map of custom, user-defined metadata associated with the object.

range R2Range A R2Range object containing the returned range of the object.

checksums R2Checksums A R2Checksums object containing the stored checksums of the object. Refer to checksums .

writeHttpMetadata(headersHeaders) void Retrieves the httpMetadata from the R2Object and applies their corresponding HTTP headers to the Headers input object. Refer to HTTP Metadata .



​​ R2ObjectBody definition

R2ObjectBody represents an object’s metadata combined with its body. It is returned when you GET an object from an R2 bucket. The full list of keys for R2ObjectBody includes the list below and all keys inherited from R2Object .

bodyReadableStream The object’s value.

bodyUsedboolean Whether the object’s value has been consumed or not.

arrayBuffer() Promise<ArrayBuffer> Returns a Promise that resolves to an ArrayBuffer containing the object’s value.

text() Promise<string > Returns a Promise that resolves to an string containing the object’s value.

json () Promise<T > Returns a Promise that resolves to the given object containing the object’s value.

blob() Promise<Blob > Returns a Promise that resolves to a binary Blob containing the object’s value.



​​ R2MultipartUpload definition

An R2MultipartUpload object is created when you call createMultipartUpload or resumeMultipartUpload . R2MultipartUpload is a representation of an ongoing multipart upload.

Uncompleted multipart uploads will be automatically aborted after 7 days. An R2MultipartUpload object does not guarantee that there is an active underlying multipart upload corresponding to that object. A multipart upload can be completed or aborted at any time, either through the S3 API, or by a parallel invocation of your Worker. Therefore it is important to add the necessary error handling code around each operation on a R2MultipartUpload object in case the underlying multipart upload no longer exists.

keystring The key for the multipart upload.

uploadIdstring The uploadId for the multipart upload.

uploadPart(partNumbernumber, valueReadableStream|ArrayBuffer|ArrayBufferView|string|Blob) Promise<R2UploadedPart> Uploads a single part with the specified part number to this multipart upload. Each part must be uniform in size with an exception for the final part which can be smaller. Returns an R2UploadedPart object containing the etag and partNumber . These R2UploadedPart objects are required when completing the multipart upload.

abort() Promise<void> Aborts the multipart upload. Returns a Promise that resolves when the upload has been successfully aborted.

complete(uploadedPartsR2UploadedPart[]) Promise<R2Object> Completes the multipart upload with the given parts. Returns a Promise that resolves when the complete operation has finished. Once this happens, the object is immediately accessible globally by any subsequent read operation.



onlyIfR2Conditional|Headers Specifies that the object should only be returned given satisfaction of certain conditions in the R2Conditional or in the conditional Headers. Refer to Conditional operations .

rangeR2Range Specifies that only a specific length (from an optional offset) or suffix of bytes from the object should be returned. Refer to Ranged reads .



​​ Ranged reads

R2GetOptions accepts a range parameter, which can be used to restrict the data returned in body .

There are 3 variations of arguments that can be used in a range:

An offset with an optional length.

An optional offset with a length.

A suffix.

offsetnumber The byte to begin returning data from, inclusive.

lengthnumber The number of bytes to return. If more bytes are requested than exist in the object, fewer bytes than this number may be returned.

suffixnumber The number of bytes to return from the end of the file, starting from the last byte. If more bytes are requested than exist in the object, fewer bytes than this number may be returned.



onlyIfR2Conditional Specifies that the object should only be stored given satisfaction of certain conditions in the R2Conditional . Refer to Conditional operations .

httpMetadataR2HTTPMetadata|Headers Various HTTP headers associated with the object. Refer to HTTP Metadata .

customMetadataRecord<string, string> A map of custom, user-defined metadata that will be stored with the object.

Only a single hashing algorithm can be specified at once. md5ArrayBuffer|string A md5 hash to use to check the received object’s integrity.

sha1ArrayBuffer|string A SHA-1 hash to use to check the received object’s integrity.

sha256ArrayBuffer|string A SHA-256 hash to use to check the received object’s integrity.

sha384ArrayBuffer|string A SHA-384 hash to use to check the received object’s integrity.

sha512ArrayBuffer|string A SHA-512 hash to use to check the received object’s integrity.



httpMetadataR2HTTPMetadata|Headers Various HTTP headers associated with the object. Refer to HTTP Metadata .

customMetadataRecord<string, string> A map of custom, user-defined metadata that will be stored with the object.



limitnumber The number of results to return. Defaults to 1000 , with a maximum of 1000 .

prefixstring The prefix to match keys against. Keys will only be returned if they start with given prefix.

cursorstring An opaque token that indicates where to continue listing objects from. A cursor can be retrieved from a previous list operation.

delimiterstring The character to use when grouping keys.

includeArray<string> Can include httpMetadata and/or customMetadata . If included, items returned by the list will include the specified metadata. Note that there is a limit on the total amount of data that a single list operation can return. If you request data, you may recieve fewer than limit results in your response to accomodate metadata. The compatibility date must be set to 2022-08-04 or later in your wrangler.toml file. If not, then the r2_list_honor_include compatibility flag must be set. Otherwise it is treated as include: ['httpMetadata', 'customMetadata'] regardless of what the include option provided actually is. This means applications must be careful to avoid comparing the amount of returned objects against your limit . Instead, use the truncated property to determine if the list request has more data to be returned.

index.js const options = { limit : 500 , include : [ 'customMetadata' ] , } const listed = await env . MY_BUCKET . list ( options ) ; let truncated = listed . truncated ; let cursor = truncated ? listed . cursor : undefined ; while ( listed . objects . length < options . limit ) { } while ( truncated ) { const next = await env . MY_BUCKET . list ( { ... options , cursor : cursor , } ) ; listed . objects . push ( ... next . objects ) ; truncated = next . truncated ; cursor = next . cursor }

An object containing an R2Object array, returned by BUCKET_BINDING.list() .

objectsArray< R2Object > An array of objects matching the list request.

truncatedboolean If true, indicates there are more results to be retrieved for the current list request.

cursorstring A token that can be passed to future list calls to resume listing from that point. Only present if truncated is true.

delimitedPrefixesArray< string > If a delimiter has been specified, contains all prefixes between the specified prefix and the next occurence of the delimiter. For example, if no prefix is provided and the delimiter is ‘/’, foo/bar/baz would return foo as a delimited prefix. If foo/ was passed as a prefix with the same structure and delimiter, foo/bar would be returned as a delimited prefix.



​​ Conditional operations

You can pass an R2Conditional object to R2GetOptions and R2PutOptions . If the condition check for get() fails, the body will not be returned. This will make get() have lower latency.

If the condition check for put() fails, null will be returned instead of the R2Object .

etagMatchesstring Performs the operation if the object’s etag matches the given string.

etagDoesNotMatchstring Performs the operation if the object’s etag does not match the given string.

uploadedBeforeDate Performs the operation if the object was uploaded before the given date.

uploadedAfterDate Performs the operation if the object was uploaded after the given date.



Alternatively, you can pass a Headers object containing conditional headers to R2GetOptions and R2PutOptions . For information on these conditional headers, refer to the MDN docs on conditional requests External link icon Open external link . All conditional headers aside from If-Range are supported.

For more specific information about conditional requests, refer to RFC 7232 External link icon Open external link .

​​ HTTP Metadata

Generally, these fields match the HTTP metadata passed when the object was created. They can be overridden when issuing GET requests, in which case, the given values will be echoed back in the response.

contentTypestring

contentLanguagestring

contentDispositionstring

contentEncodingstring

cacheControlstring

cacheExpiryDate

If a checksum was provided when using the put() binding, it will be available on the returned object under the checksums property. The MD5 checksum will be included by default for non-multipart objects.

md5 ArrayBuffer The MD5 checksum of the object.

sha1 ArrayBuffer The SHA-1 checksum of the object.

sha256 ArrayBuffer The SHA-256 checksum of the object.

sha384 ArrayBuffer The SHA-384 checksum of the object.

sha512 ArrayBuffer The SHA-512 checksum of the object.



An R2UploadedPart object represents a part that has been uploaded. R2UploadedPart objects are returned from uploadPart operations and must be passed to completeMultipartUpload operations.