Workers API reference

The in-Worker R2 API is accessed by binding an R2 bucket to a Worker. The Worker you write can expose external access to buckets via a route or manipulate R2 objects internally.
The R2 API includes some extensions and semantic differences from the S3 API. If you need S3 compatibility, consider using the S3-compatible API.
R2 organizes the data you store, called objects, into containers, called buckets. Buckets are the fundamental unit of performance, scaling, and access within R2.
To bind your R2 bucket to your Worker, add the following to your Wrangler file. Update the
binding property to a valid JavaScript variable identifier and
bucket_name to the name of your R2 bucket:
Within your Worker, your bucket binding is now available under the
MY_BUCKET variable and you can begin interacting with it using the bucket methods described below.
The following methods are available on the bucket binding object injected into your code.
For example, to issue a
PUT object request using the binding above:
head
(key: string): Promise<R2Object | null>
- Retrieves the
R2Objectfor the given key containing only object metadata, if the key exists, and
nullif the key does not exist.
- Retrieves the
get
(key: string, options?: R2GetOptions): Promise<R2ObjectBody | R2Object | null>
- Retrieves the
R2ObjectBodyfor the given key containing object metadata and the object body as a
ReadableStream, if the key exists, and
nullif the key does not exist.
- In the event that a precondition specified in
optionsfails,
get()returns an
R2Objectwith
bodyundefined.
- Retrieves the
put
(key: string, value: ReadableStream | ArrayBuffer | ArrayBufferView | string | null | Blob, options?: R2PutOptions): Promise<R2Object | null>
- Stores the given
valueand metadata under the associated
key. Once the write succeeds, returns an
R2Objectcontaining metadata about the stored Object.
- In the event that a precondition specified in
optionsfails,
put()returns
null, and the object will not be stored.
- R2 writes are strongly consistent. Once the Promise resolves, all subsequent read operations will see this key value pair globally.
- Stores the given
delete
(key: string | string[]): Promise<void>
- Deletes the given
valuesand metadata under the associated
keys. Once the delete succeeds, returns
void.
- R2 deletes are strongly consistent. Once the Promise resolves, all subsequent read operations will no longer see the provided key value pairs globally.
- Up to 1000 keys may be deleted per call.
- Deletes the given
list
(options?: R2ListOptions): Promise<R2Objects>
- Returns an
R2Objectscontaining a list of
R2Objectcontained within the bucket.
- The returned list of objects is ordered lexicographically.
- Returns up to 1000 entries, but may return less in order to minimize memory pressure within the Worker.
- To explicitly set the number of objects to list, provide an R2ListOptions object with the
limitproperty set.
- Returns an
createMultipartUpload
(key: string, options?: R2MultipartOptions): Promise<R2MultipartUpload>
- Creates a multipart upload.
- Returns Promise which resolves to an
R2MultipartUploadobject representing the newly created multipart upload. Once the multipart upload has been created, the multipart upload can be immediately interacted with globally, either through the Workers API, or through the S3 API.
resumeMultipartUpload
(key: string, uploadId: string): R2MultipartUpload
- Returns an object representing a multipart upload with the given key and uploadId.
- The resumeMultipartUpload operation does not perform any checks to ensure the validity of the uploadId, nor does it verify the existence of a corresponding active multipart upload. This is done to minimize latency before being able to call subsequent operations on the
R2MultipartUploadobject.
R2Object is created when you
PUT an object into an R2 bucket.
R2Object represents the metadata of an object based on the information provided by the uploader. Every object that you
PUT into an R2 bucket will have an
R2Object created.
key
string
- The object's key.
version
string
- Random unique string associated with a specific upload of a key.
size
number
- Size of the object in bytes.
etag
string
-
The etag associated with the object upload.
httpEtag
string
- The object's etag, in quotes so as to be returned as a header.
uploaded
Date
- A Date object representing the time the object was uploaded.
httpMetadata
R2HTTPMetadata
- Various HTTP headers associated with the object. Refer to HTTP Metadata.
customMetadata
Record<string, string>
- A map of custom, user-defined metadata associated with the object.
range
R2Rangeoptional
- A
R2Rangeobject containing the returned range of the object.
- A
checksums
R2Checksums
- A
R2Checksumsobject containing the stored checksums of the object. Refer to checksums.
- A
writeHttpMetadata
(headers: Headers): void
- Retrieves the
httpMetadatafrom the
R2Objectand applies their corresponding HTTP headers to the
Headersinput object. Refer to HTTP Metadata.
- Retrieves the
storageClass
'Standard' | 'InfrequentAccess'
- The storage class associated with the object. Refer to Storage Classes.
ssecKeyMd5
stringoptional
- Hex-encoded MD5 hash of the SSE-C key used for encryption (if one was provided). Hash can be used to identify which key is needed to decrypt object.
R2ObjectBody represents an object's metadata combined with its body. It is returned when you
GET an object from an R2 bucket. The full list of keys for
R2ObjectBody includes the list below and all keys inherited from
R2Object.
body
ReadableStream
- The object's value.
bodyUsed
boolean
- Whether the object's value has been consumed or not.
arrayBuffer
(): Promise<ArrayBuffer>
- Returns a Promise that resolves to an
ArrayBuffercontaining the object's value.
- Returns a Promise that resolves to an
text
(): Promise<string>
- Returns a Promise that resolves to a string containing the object's value.
json
<T>() : Promise<T>
- Returns a Promise that resolves to the given object containing the object's value.
blob
(): Promise<Blob>
- Returns a Promise that resolves to a binary Blob containing the object's value.
An
R2MultipartUpload object is created when you call
createMultipartUpload or
resumeMultipartUpload.
R2MultipartUpload is a representation of an ongoing multipart upload.
Uncompleted multipart uploads will be automatically aborted after 7 days.
key
string
- The
keyfor the multipart upload.
- The
uploadId
string
- The
uploadIdfor the multipart upload.
- The
uploadPart
(partNumber: number, value: ReadableStream | ArrayBuffer | ArrayBufferView | string | Blob, options?: R2MultipartOptions): Promise<R2UploadedPart>
- Uploads a single part with the specified part number to this multipart upload. Each part must be uniform in size with an exception for the final part which can be smaller.
- Returns an
R2UploadedPartobject containing the
etagand
partNumber. These
R2UploadedPartobjects are required when completing the multipart upload.
abort
(): Promise<void>
- Aborts the multipart upload. Returns a Promise that resolves when the upload has been successfully aborted.
complete
(uploadedParts: R2UploadedPart[]): Promise<R2Object>
- Completes the multipart upload with the given parts.
- Returns a Promise that resolves when the complete operation has finished. Once this happens, the object is immediately accessible globally by any subsequent read operation.
onlyIf
R2Conditional | Headers
- Specifies that the object should only be returned given satisfaction of certain conditions in the
R2Conditionalor in the conditional Headers. Refer to Conditional operations.
- Specifies that the object should only be returned given satisfaction of certain conditions in the
range
R2Range | Headersoptional
- Specifies that only a specific length (from an optional offset) or suffix of bytes from the object should be returned given the range in the
R2Rangeor in the range
Headers. Refer to Ranged reads.
- Specifies that only a specific length (from an optional offset) or suffix of bytes from the object should be returned given the range in the
ssecKey
ArrayBuffer | string
- Specifies a key to be used for SSE-C. Key must be 32 bytes in length, in the form of a hex-encoded string or an ArrayBuffer.
R2GetOptions accepts a
range parameter, which can be used to restrict the data returned in
body.
There are 3 variations of arguments that can be used in a range:
-
An offset with an optional length.
-
An optional offset with a length.
-
A suffix.
offset
number
- The byte to begin returning data from, inclusive.
length
number
- The number of bytes to return. If more bytes are requested than exist in the object, fewer bytes than this number may be returned.
suffix
number
- The number of bytes to return from the end of the file, starting from the last byte. If more bytes are requested than exist in the object, fewer bytes than this number may be returned.
onlyIf
R2Conditional | Headers
- Specifies that the object should only be stored given satisfaction of certain conditions in the
R2Conditional. Refer to Conditional operations.
- Specifies that the object should only be stored given satisfaction of certain conditions in the
httpMetadata
R2HTTPMetadata | Headersoptional
- Various HTTP headers associated with the object. Refer to HTTP Metadata.
customMetadata
Record<string, string>optional
- A map of custom, user-defined metadata that will be stored with the object.
md5
ArrayBuffer | stringoptional
- A md5 hash to use to check the received object's integrity.
sha1
ArrayBuffer | stringoptional
- A SHA-1 hash to use to check the received object's integrity.
sha256
ArrayBuffer | stringoptional
- A SHA-256 hash to use to check the received object's integrity.
sha384
ArrayBuffer | stringoptional
- A SHA-384 hash to use to check the received object's integrity.
sha512
ArrayBuffer | stringoptional
- A SHA-512 hash to use to check the received object's integrity.
storageClass
'Standard' | 'InfrequentAccess'
- Sets the storage class of the object if provided. Otherwise, the object will be stored in the default storage class associated with the bucket. Refer to Storage Classes.
ssecKey
ArrayBuffer | string
- Specifies a key to be used for SSE-C. Key must be 32 bytes in length, in the form of a hex-encoded string or an ArrayBuffer.
httpMetadata
R2HTTPMetadata | Headersoptional
- Various HTTP headers associated with the object. Refer to HTTP Metadata.
customMetadata
Record<string, string>optional
- A map of custom, user-defined metadata that will be stored with the object.
storageClass
string
- Sets the storage class of the object if provided. Otherwise, the object will be stored in the default storage class associated with the bucket. Refer to Storage Classes.
ssecKey
ArrayBuffer | string
- Specifies a key to be used for SSE-C. Key must be 32 bytes in length, in the form of a hex-encoded string or an ArrayBuffer.
limit
numberoptional
-
The number of results to return. Defaults to
1000, with a maximum of
1000.
-
If
includeis set, you may receive fewer than
limitresults in your response to accommodate metadata.
-
prefix
stringoptional
- The prefix to match keys against. Keys will only be returned if they start with given prefix.
cursor
stringoptional
- An opaque token that indicates where to continue listing objects from. A cursor can be retrieved from a previous list operation.
delimiter
stringoptional
- The character to use when grouping keys.
include
Array<string>optional
-
Can include
httpMetadataand/or
customMetadata. If included, items returned by the list will include the specified metadata.
-
Note that there is a limit on the total amount of data that a single
listoperation can return. If you request data, you may receive fewer than
limitresults in your response to accommodate metadata.
-
The compatibility date must be set to
2022-08-04or later in your Wrangler file. If not, then the
r2_list_honor_includecompatibility flag must be set. Otherwise it is treated as
include: ['httpMetadata', 'customMetadata']regardless of what the
includeoption provided actually is.
This means applications must be careful to avoid comparing the amount of returned objects against your
limit. Instead, use the
truncatedproperty to determine if the
listrequest has more data to be returned.
-
An object containing an
R2Object array, returned by
BUCKET_BINDING.list().
objects
Array<R2Object>
- An array of objects matching the
listrequest.
- An array of objects matching the
-
truncatedboolean
- If true, indicates there are more results to be retrieved for the current
listrequest.
- If true, indicates there are more results to be retrieved for the current
cursor
stringoptional
- A token that can be passed to future
listcalls to resume listing from that point. Only present if truncated is true.
- A token that can be passed to future
delimitedPrefixes
Array<string>
-
If a delimiter has been specified, contains all prefixes between the specified prefix and the next occurrence of the delimiter.
-
For example, if no prefix is provided and the delimiter is '/',
foo/bar/bazwould return
fooas a delimited prefix. If
foo/was passed as a prefix with the same structure and delimiter,
foo/barwould be returned as a delimited prefix.
-
You can pass an
R2Conditional object to
R2GetOptions and
R2PutOptions. If the condition check for
get() fails, the body will not be returned. This will make
get() have lower latency.
If the condition check for
put() fails,
null will be returned instead of the
R2Object.
etagMatches
stringoptional
- Performs the operation if the object's etag matches the given string.
etagDoesNotMatch
stringoptional
- Performs the operation if the object's etag does not match the given string.
uploadedBefore
Dateoptional
- Performs the operation if the object was uploaded before the given date.
uploadedAfter
Dateoptional
- Performs the operation if the object was uploaded after the given date.
Alternatively, you can pass a
Headers object containing conditional headers to
R2GetOptions and
R2PutOptions. For information on these conditional headers, refer to the MDN docs on conditional requests ↗. All conditional headers aside from
If-Range are supported.
For more specific information about conditional requests, refer to RFC 7232 ↗.
Generally, these fields match the HTTP metadata passed when the object was created. They can be overridden when issuing
GET requests, in which case, the given values will be echoed back in the response.
contentType
stringoptional
contentLanguage
stringoptional
contentDisposition
stringoptional
contentEncoding
stringoptional
cacheControl
stringoptional
cacheExpiry
Dateoptional
If a checksum was provided when using the
put() binding, it will be available on the returned object under the
checksums property. The MD5 checksum will be included by default for non-multipart objects.
md5
ArrayBufferoptional
- The MD5 checksum of the object.
sha1
ArrayBufferoptional
- The SHA-1 checksum of the object.
sha256
ArrayBufferoptional
- The SHA-256 checksum of the object.
sha384
ArrayBufferoptional
- The SHA-384 checksum of the object.
sha512
ArrayBufferoptional
- The SHA-512 checksum of the object.
An
R2UploadedPart object represents a part that has been uploaded.
R2UploadedPart objects are returned from
uploadPart operations and must be passed to
completeMultipartUpload operations.
partNumber
number
- The number of the part.
etag
string
- The
etagof the part.
- The
The storage class where an
R2Object is stored. The available storage classes are
Standard and
InfrequentAccess. Refer to Storage classes
for more information.