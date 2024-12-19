 Skip to content
WARP client for Linux (version 2024.12.554.0)

Zero Trust WARP Client

A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release includes fixes and minor improvements.

Changes and improvements

  • Consumers can now set the tunnel protocol using warp-cli tunnel protocol set <protocol>.
  • Extended diagnostics collection time in warp-diag to ensure logs are captured reliably.
  • Improved captive portal support by disabling the firewall during captive portal login flows.
  • Improved reliability of connection establishment logic under degraded network conditions.
  • Improved reconnection speed when a Cloudflare server is in a degraded state.
  • Improved captive portal detection on certain public networks.
  • Reduced connectivity interruptions on WireGuard Split Tunnel Include mode configurations.
  • Fixed connectivity issues switching between managed network profiles with different configured protocols.
  • QLogs are now disabled by default and can be enabled with warp-cli debug qlog enable. The QLog setting from previous releases will no longer be respected.