WARP client for Linux (version 2024.12.554.0)
A new GA release for the Linux WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release includes fixes and minor improvements.
Changes and improvements
- Consumers can now set the tunnel protocol using
warp-cli tunnel protocol set <protocol>.
- Extended diagnostics collection time in
warp-diagto ensure logs are captured reliably.
- Improved captive portal support by disabling the firewall during captive portal login flows.
- Improved reliability of connection establishment logic under degraded network conditions.
- Improved reconnection speed when a Cloudflare server is in a degraded state.
- Improved captive portal detection on certain public networks.
- Reduced connectivity interruptions on WireGuard Split Tunnel Include mode configurations.
- Fixed connectivity issues switching between managed network profiles with different configured protocols.
- QLogs are now disabled by default and can be enabled with
warp-cli debug qlog enable. The QLog setting from previous releases will no longer be respected.
