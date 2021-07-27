Overview

Cloudflare visualizes the metadata collected by our products in the Cloudflare dashboard. Refer to Accessing the data Cloudflare collects External link icon Open external link for more information about the various types of analytics and where they exist in the dashboard.

​ Cloudflare Web Analytics

Cloudflare Web Analytics provides free, privacy-first analytics for your website without changing your DNS or using Cloudflare’s proxy.

​ GraphQL Analytics API

With the GraphQL Analytics API, all of your performance, security, and reliability data is available from one endpoint. And you can select exactly what you need, from one metric for a domain to multiple metrics aggregated for your account.