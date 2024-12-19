Changelog
WARP client for Windows (version 2024.12.554.0)
A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains improvements to support custom Gateway certificate installation in addition to the changes and improvements included in version 2024.12.492.0.
Changes and improvements:
- Adds support for installing all available custom Gateway certificates from an account to the system store.
- Users can now get a list of installed certificates by running
warp-cli certs.
Known issues:
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
