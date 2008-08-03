Vite plugin
The Cloudflare Vite plugin enables a full-featured integration between Vite ↗ and the Workers runtime. Your Worker code runs inside workerd ↗, matching the production behavior as closely as possible and providing confidence as you develop and deploy your applications.
- Uses the Vite Environment API ↗ to integrate Vite with the Workers runtime
- Provides direct access to Workers runtime APIs and bindings
- Builds your front-end assets for deployment to Cloudflare, enabling you to build static sites, SPAs, and full-stack applications
- Official support for React Router v7 ↗ with server-side rendering
- Leverages Vite's hot module replacement for consistently fast updates
- Supports
vite previewfor previewing your build output in the Workers runtime prior to deployment
- React Router v7 (support for more full-stack frameworks is coming soon)
- Static sites, such as single-page applications, with or without an integrated backend API
- Standalone Workers
- Multi-Worker applications
To create a new application from a ready-to-go template, refer to the React or Vue framework guides.
To create a standalone Worker from scratch, refer to Get started.
For a more in-depth look at adapting an existing Vite project and an introduction to key concepts, refer to the Tutorial.
