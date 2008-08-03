 Skip to content
Vite plugin

The Cloudflare Vite plugin enables a full-featured integration between Vite and the Workers runtime. Your Worker code runs inside workerd, matching the production behavior as closely as possible and providing confidence as you develop and deploy your applications.

Features

  • Uses the Vite Environment API to integrate Vite with the Workers runtime
  • Provides direct access to Workers runtime APIs and bindings
  • Builds your front-end assets for deployment to Cloudflare, enabling you to build static sites, SPAs, and full-stack applications
  • Official support for React Router v7 with server-side rendering
  • Leverages Vite's hot module replacement for consistently fast updates
  • Supports vite preview for previewing your build output in the Workers runtime prior to deployment

Use cases

  • React Router v7 (support for more full-stack frameworks is coming soon)
  • Static sites, such as single-page applications, with or without an integrated backend API
  • Standalone Workers
  • Multi-Worker applications

Get started

To create a new application from a ready-to-go template, refer to the React or Vue framework guides.

To create a standalone Worker from scratch, refer to Get started.

For a more in-depth look at adapting an existing Vite project and an introduction to key concepts, refer to the Tutorial.