The Cloudflare Vite plugin enables a full-featured integration between Vite ↗ and the Workers runtime. Your Worker code runs inside workerd ↗, matching the production behavior as closely as possible and providing confidence as you develop and deploy your applications.

Features

Uses the Vite Environment API ↗ to integrate Vite with the Workers runtime

to integrate Vite with the Workers runtime Provides direct access to Workers runtime APIs and bindings

Builds your front-end assets for deployment to Cloudflare, enabling you to build static sites, SPAs, and full-stack applications

Official support for React Router v7 ↗ with server-side rendering

with server-side rendering Leverages Vite's hot module replacement for consistently fast updates

Supports vite preview for previewing your build output in the Workers runtime prior to deployment

Use cases

React Router v7 (support for more full-stack frameworks is coming soon)

Static sites, such as single-page applications, with or without an integrated backend API

Standalone Workers

Multi-Worker applications

Get started

To create a new application from a ready-to-go template, refer to the React or Vue framework guides.

To create a standalone Worker from scratch, refer to Get started.

For a more in-depth look at adapting an existing Vite project and an introduction to key concepts, refer to the Tutorial.