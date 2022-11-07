Single Redirects
Beta
Single Redirects allow you to create static or dynamic URL redirects 1. Dynamic URL redirects support advanced features such as string replacement operations and regular expressions (depending on your Cloudflare plan).
Refer to Availability for more information on the quotas and features per Cloudflare plan. URL redirects navigate the user from a source URL to a target URL using a given HTTP status code. URL redirection is also known as URL forwarding. ↩︎
