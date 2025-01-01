llama-guard-3-8b

llama-guard-3-8bText Generation • Meta
Llama Guard 3 is a Llama-3.1-8B pretrained model, fine-tuned for content safety classification. Similar to previous versions, it can be used to classify content in both LLM inputs (prompt classification) and in LLM responses (response classification). It acts as an LLM – it generates text in its output that indicates whether a given prompt or response is safe or unsafe, and if unsafe, it also lists the content categories violated.
Parameters
Input
messages *array
An array of message objects representing the conversation history.
itemsobject
role *string
The role of the message sender (e.g., 'user', 'assistant', 'system', 'tool').
content *string max 131072
The content of the message as a string.
max_tokensinteger default 256
The maximum number of tokens to generate in the response.
temperaturenumber default 0.6 min 0 max 5
Controls the randomness of the output; higher values produce more random results.
response_formatobject
Dictate the output format of the generated response.
typestring
Set to json_object to process and output generated text as JSON.
Output
responseone of
0string
The generated text response from the model.
1object
The json response parsed from the generated text response from the model.
safeboolean
Whether the conversation is safe or not.
categoriesarray
A list of what hazard categories predicted for the conversation, if the conversation is deemed unsafe.
itemsstring
Hazard category classname, from S1 to S14.
usageobject
Usage statistics for the inference request
prompt_tokensnumber 0
Total number of tokens in input
completion_tokensnumber 0
Total number of tokens in output
total_tokensnumber 0
Total number of input and output tokens
API Schemas
The following schemas are based on JSON Schema