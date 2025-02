Expanded language support for Stream AI Generated Captions

Stream's generated captions leverage Workers AI to automatically transcribe audio and provide captions to the player experience. We have added support for these languages:

cs - Czech

nl - Dutch

fr - French

de - German

it - Italian

ja - Japanese

ko - Korean

pl - Polish

pt - Portuguese

ru - Russian

es - Spanish

For more information, learn about adding captions to videos.