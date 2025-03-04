 Skip to content
This guide shows you how to debug your Workers tests with Vitest. This is available with @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers v0.7.5 or later.

Open inspector with Vitest

To start debugging, run Vitest with the following command and attach a debugger to port 9229:

Terminal window
vitest --inspect --no-file-parallelism

Customize the inspector port

By default, the inspector will be opened on port 9229. If you need to use a different port (for example, 3456), you can run the following command:

Terminal window
vitest --inspect=3456 --no-file-parallelism

Alternatively, you can define it in your Vitest configuration file:

import { defineWorkersConfig } from "@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers/config";


export default defineWorkersConfig({
  test: {
    inspector: {
        port: 3456,
    },
    poolOptions: {
      workers: {
        // ...
      },
    },
  },
});

Setup VS Code to use breakpoints

To setup VS Code for breakpoint debugging in your Worker tests, create a .vscode/launch.json file that contains the following configuration:

{
    "configurations": [
        {
            "type": "node",
            "request": "launch",
            "name": "Open inspector with Vitest",
            "program": "${workspaceRoot}/node_modules/vitest/vitest.mjs",
            "console": "integratedTerminal",
            "args": ["--inspect=9229", "--no-file-parallelism"]
        },
        {
            "name": "Attach to Workers Runtime",
            "type": "node",
            "request": "attach",
            "port": 9229,
            "cwd": "/",
            "resolveSourceMapLocations": null,
            "attachExistingChildren": false,
            "autoAttachChildProcesses": false,
        }
    ],
    "compounds": [
        {
            "name": "Debug Workers tests",
            "configurations": ["Open inspector with Vitest", "Attach to Workers Runtime"],
            "stopAll": true
        }
    ]
}

Select Debug Workers tests at the top of the Run & Debug panel to open an inspector with Vitest and attach a debugger to the Workers runtime. Then you can add breakpoints to your test files and start debugging.