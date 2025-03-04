Debugging
This guide shows you how to debug your Workers tests with Vitest. This is available with
@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers v0.7.5 or later.
To start debugging, run Vitest with the following command and attach a debugger to port
9229:
By default, the inspector will be opened on port
9229. If you need to use a different port (for example,
3456), you can run the following command:
Alternatively, you can define it in your Vitest configuration file:
To setup VS Code for breakpoint debugging in your Worker tests, create a
.vscode/launch.json file that contains the following configuration:
Select Debug Workers tests at the top of the Run & Debug panel to open an inspector with Vitest and attach a debugger to the Workers runtime. Then you can add breakpoints to your test files and start debugging.