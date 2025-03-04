This guide shows you how to debug your Workers tests with Vitest. This is available with @cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers v0.7.5 or later.

Open inspector with Vitest

To start debugging, run Vitest with the following command and attach a debugger to port 9229 :

Terminal window vitest --inspect --no-file-parallelism

Customize the inspector port

By default, the inspector will be opened on port 9229 . If you need to use a different port (for example, 3456 ), you can run the following command:

Terminal window vitest --inspect=3456 --no-file-parallelism

Alternatively, you can define it in your Vitest configuration file:

import { defineWorkersConfig } from "@cloudflare/vitest-pool-workers/config" ; export default defineWorkersConfig ( { test : { inspector : { port : 3456 , }, poolOptions : { workers : { // ... }, }, }, } ) ;

Setup VS Code to use breakpoints

To setup VS Code for breakpoint debugging in your Worker tests, create a .vscode/launch.json file that contains the following configuration:

{ " configurations " : [ { " type " : "node" , " request " : "launch" , " name " : "Open inspector with Vitest" , " program " : "${workspaceRoot}/node_modules/vitest/vitest.mjs" , " console " : "integratedTerminal" , " args " : [ "--inspect=9229" , "--no-file-parallelism" ] }, { " name " : "Attach to Workers Runtime" , " type " : "node" , " request " : "attach" , " port " : 9229 , " cwd " : "/" , " resolveSourceMapLocations " : null , " attachExistingChildren " : false , " autoAttachChildProcesses " : false , } ], " compounds " : [ { " name " : "Debug Workers tests" , " configurations " : [ "Open inspector with Vitest" , "Attach to Workers Runtime" ], " stopAll " : true } ] }

Select Debug Workers tests at the top of the Run & Debug panel to open an inspector with Vitest and attach a debugger to the Workers runtime. Then you can add breakpoints to your test files and start debugging.