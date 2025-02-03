Changelog
Revamped Workers Metrics
Feb 03, 2025, 06:00 PM
We've revamped the Workers Metrics dashboard ↗.
Now you can easily compare metrics across Worker versions, understand the current state of a gradual deployment, and review key Workers metrics in a single view. This new interface enables you to:
- Drag-and-select using a graphical timepicker for precise metric selection.
- Use histograms to visualize cumulative metrics, allowing you to bucket and compare rates over time.
- Focus on Worker versions by directly interacting with the version numbers in the legend.
- Monitor and compare active gradual deployments.
- Track error rates across versions with grouping both by version and by invocation status.
- Measure how Smart Placement improves request duration.
Learn more about metrics.