 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds

hero image
Back to all posts

Terraform v5.4.0 now available

Cloudflare Fundamentals

Earlier this year, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. Unlike the earlier Terraform providers, v5 is automatically generated based on the OpenAPI Schemas for our REST APIs. Since launch, we have seen an unexpectedly high number of issues reported by customers. These issues currently impact about 15% of resources. We have been working diligently to address these issues across the company, and have released the v5.4.0 release which includes a number of bug fixes. Please keep an eye on this changelog for more information about upcoming releases.

Changes

  • Removes the worker_platforms_script_secret resource from the provider
  • Removes duplicated fields in cloudflare_cloud_connector_rules resource
  • Fixes cloudflare_workers_route id issues #5134 #5501
  • Fixes issue around refreshing resources that have unsupported response types
    Affected resources
    • cloudflare_certificate_pack
    • cloudflare_registrar_domain
    • cloudflare_stream_download
    • cloudflare_stream_webhook
    • cloudflare_user
    • cloudflare_workers_kv
    • cloudflare_workers_script
  • Fixes cloudflare_workers_kv state refresh issues
  • Fixes issues around configurability of nested properties without computed values for the following resources
    Affected resources
    • cloudflare_account
    • cloudflare_account_dns_settings
    • cloudflare_account_token
    • cloudflare_api_token
    • cloudflare_cloud_connector_rules
    • cloudflare_custom_ssl
    • cloudflare_d1_database
    • cloudflare_dns_record
    • email_security_trusted_domains
    • cloudflare_hyperdrive_config
    • cloudflare_keyless_certificate
    • cloudflare_list_item
    • cloudflare_load_balancer
    • cloudflare_logpush_dataset_job
    • cloudflare_magic_network_monitoring_configuration
    • cloudflare_magic_transit_site
    • cloudflare_magic_transit_site_lan
    • cloudflare_magic_transit_site_wan
    • cloudflare_magic_wan_static_route
    • cloudflare_notification_policy
    • cloudflare_pages_project
    • cloudflare_queue
    • cloudflare_queue_consumer
    • cloudflare_r2_bucket_cors
    • cloudflare_r2_bucket_event_notification
    • cloudflare_r2_bucket_lifecycle
    • cloudflare_r2_bucket_lock
    • cloudflare_r2_bucket_sippy
    • cloudflare_ruleset
    • cloudflare_snippet_rules
    • cloudflare_snippets
    • cloudflare_spectrum_application
    • cloudflare_workers_deployment
    • cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application
    • cloudflare_zero_trust_access_group

The detailed changelog is available on GitHub.

Upgrading

If you are evaluating a move from v4 to v5, please make use of the migration guide. We have provided automated migration scripts using Grit which simplify the transition, although these do not support implementations which use Terraform modules, so customers making use of modules need to migrate manually. Please make use of terraform plan to test your changes before applying, and let us know if you encounter any additional issues either by reporting to our GitHub repository, or by opening a support ticket.

For more info