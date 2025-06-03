Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Subscribe to RSS
View all RSS feeds
Improved onboarding for Shopify merchants
Shopify merchants can now onboard to Orange-to-Orange (O2O) automatically, without needing to contact support or community members.
What's new:
-
Automatic enablement – O2O is available for all mutual Cloudflare and Shopify customers.
-
Branded record display – Merchants see a Shopify logo in DNS records, complete with helpful tooltips.
-
Checkout protection – Workers and Snippets are blocked from running on the checkout path to reduce risk and improve security.
For more information, refer to the provider guide.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-