@cloudflare/actors library - SDK for Durable Objects in beta
The new @cloudflare/actors ↗ library is now in beta!
The
@cloudflare/actors library is a new SDK for Durable Objects and provides a powerful set of abstractions for building real-time, interactive, and multiplayer applications on top of Durable Objects. With beta uasge and feedback,
@cloudflare/actors will become the recommended way to build on Durable Objects and draws upon Cloudflare's experience building products/features on Durable Objects.
The name "actors" originates from the actor programming model, which closely ties to how Durable Objects are modelled.
The
@cloudflare/actors library includes:
- Storage helpers for querying embeddeded, per-object SQLite storage
- Storage helpers for managing SQL schema migrations
- Alarm helpers for scheduling multiple alarms provided a date, delay in seconds, or cron expression
Actorclass for using Durable Objects with a defined pattern
- Durable Objects Workers API ↗ is always available for your application as needed
Storage and alarm helper methods can be combined with any Javascript class ↗ that defines your Durable Object, i.e, ones that extend
DurableObject including the
Actor class.
@cloudflare/actors library introduces the
Actor class pattern.
Actor lets you access Durable Objects without writing the Worker that communicates with your Durable Object (the Worker is created for you). By default, requests are routed to a Durable Object named "default".
You can route to different Durable Objects by name within your
Actor class using
nameFromRequest ↗.
For more examples, check out the library README ↗.
@cloudflare/actors library is a place for more helpers and built-in patterns, like retry handling and Websocket-based applications, to reduce development overhead for common Durable Objects functionality. Please share feedback and what more you would like to see on our Discord channel ↗.
