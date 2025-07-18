 Skip to content
New APIs for Brand Protection setup

Security Center

The Brand Protection API is now available, allowing users to create new queries and delete existing ones, fetch matches and more!

What you can do:

  • create new string or logo query
  • delete string or logo queries
  • download matches for both logo and string queries
  • read matches for both logo and string queries

Ready to start? Check out the Brand Protection API in our documentation.