DNS policies

When a user makes a DNS request to Gateway, Gateway matches the request against the DNS policies you have set up for your organization. If the domain does not belong to any blocked categories, or if it matches an Override policy, the user’s client receives the DNS resolution and initiates an HTTP connection.

A DNS policy consists of an Action as well as a logical expression that determines the scope of the action. To build an expression, you need to choose a Selector and an Operator, and enter a value or range of values in the Value field. You can use And and Or logical operators to evaluate multiple conditions.

When creating a DNS policy, you can select as many security risk categories and content categories as needed to fully secure your network. Unless a more specific selector is configured in a policy (for example, User Email or Source IP), then the policy will be evaluated against all DNS queries that reach Gateway from your organization.

If a condition in an expression joins a query attribute (such as Source IP) and a response attribute (such as Resolved IP), then the condition will be evaluated when the response is received.

If you are using the legacy DNS policy builder, we recommend migrating your rules to the new policy builder in order to take full advantage of the DNS filtering options described below. Once you have recreated your rules in the DNS tab, you can delete the old rules from the DNS (legacy) tab.

Gateway will not properly filter traffic sent through third-party VPNs or other Internet filtering software, such as iCloud Private Relay External link icon Open external link . To ensure your DNS policies apply to your traffic, we recommend restricting software that may interfere with Gateway.

Just like actions in HTTP policies, actions in DNS policies allow you to choose what to do with a given set of elements. You can assign one action per policy.

These are the action types you can choose from:

API value: allow

Policies with Allow actions allow DNS queries to reach destinations you specify within the Selector and Value fields. For example, the following configuration allows DNS queries to reach domains we categorize as belonging to the Education content category:

Selector Operator Value Action Content Categories In Education Allow

​​ Disable DNSSEC validation

When you select Disable DNSSEC validation, Gateway will resolve DNS queries even if the cryptographic signature for the DNS record cannot be validated. We do not recommend disabling DNSSEC validation unless you know that the validation failure is due to DNSSEC configuration issues and not malicious attacks.

API value: block

Policies with Block actions block DNS queries to reach destinations you specify within the Selector and Value fields. For example, the following configuration blocks DNS queries from reaching domains we categorize as belonging to the Adult Themes content category:

Selector Operator Value Action Content Categories In Adult Themes Block

​​ Custom block page

When choosing the Block action, toggle the Display custom block page setting to respond to queries with a block page and to specify the message you want to display to users who go to blocked websites. If disabled, Gateway will respond to blocked queries with 0.0.0.0 . For more information, refer to the dedicated documentation on customizing the block page.

API value: override

Policies with Override actions allow you to respond to all DNS queries for a given domain to another destination. For example, you can provide a custom response IP of 1.2.3.4 for all queries to www.example.com with the following policy:

Selector Operator Value Action Override Hostname Hostname Is www.example.com Override 1.2.3.4

The Override action cannot be used with selectors evaluated after resolution, including Authoritative Nameserver IP, Resolved IP, and any DNS response values.

​​ Safe Search

API value: safesearch

SafeSearch is a feature of search engines that helps you filter explicit or offensive content. When you enable SafeSearch, the search engine filters explicit or offensive content and returns search results that are safe for children or at work.

You can use Cloudflare Gateway to enable SafeSearch on search engines like Google, Bing, Yandex, YouTube and DuckDuckGo. For example, to enable SafeSearch for Google, you can create the following policy:

Selector Operator Value Action Domain Is google.com Safe Search

​​ YouTube Restricted Mode

API value: ytrestricted

Similarly, you can enforce YouTube Restricted mode by choosing the YouTube Restricted action. YouTube Restricted Mode is an automated filter for adult and offensive content built into YouTube. To enable YouTube Restricted Mode, you could set up a policy like the following:

Selector Operator Value Action DNS Domain Is youtube.com YouTube Restricted

This setup ensures users will be blocked from accessing offensive sites using DNS.

Gateway matches DNS traffic against the following selectors, or criteria:

You can apply DNS policies to a growing list of popular web applications. Refer to Application and app types for more information.

UI name API example Application any(app.ids[*] in {505}

​​ Authoritative Nameserver IP

Use this selector to match against the IP address of the authoritative nameserver IP address.

UI name API example Authoritative Nameserver IP dns.authoritative_ns_ips == 198.51.100.0

​​ Content Categories

Use this selector to block domains belonging to specific content categories. When using an Allow or Block action, you can optionally block IP addresses.

UI name API example Content Categories any(dns.content_category[*] in {1})

​​ DNS CNAME Record

Use this selector to filter DNS responses by their CNAME records.

UI name API example DNS CNAME Response Value any(dns.response.cname[*] in {"www.apple.com.edgekey.net"})

If one CNAME record points to another CNAME record, each record in the chain will be evaluated. For example, if abc.example.com points to xyz.example.com , then your DNS policy will evaluate both abc.example.com and xyz.example.com .

​​ DNS MX Record

Use this selector to filter DNS responses by their MX records.

UI name API example DNS MX Response Value any(dns.response.mx[*] in {"gmail-smtp-in.l.google.com"})

​​ DNS PTR Record

Use this selector to filter DNS responses by their PTR records.

UI name API example DNS PTR Response Value any(dns.response.ptr[*] in {"255.2.0.192.in-addr.arpa"})

​​ DNS Resolver IP

Use this selector to apply policies to DNS queries that arrived to your Gateway Resolver IP address aligned with a registered DNS location. For most Gateway customers, this is an IPv4 AnyCast address and policies created using this IPv4 address will apply to all DNS locations. However, each DNS location has a dedicated IPv6 address and some Gateway customers have been supplied with a dedicated IPv4 address — these both can be used to apply policies to specific registered DNS locations.

UI name API example DNS Resolver IP any(dns.resolved_ip[*] == 198.51.100.0)

​​ DNS TXT Record

Use this selector to filter DNS responses by their TXT records.

UI name API example DNS TXT Response Value any(dns.response.txt[*] in {"your_text"})

​​ DNS Location

Use this selector to apply DNS policies to a specific Gateway DNS location or set of locations.

UI name API example DNS Location dns.location in {"location_uuid_1" "location_uuid_2"}

​​ DOH Subdomain

Use this selector to match against DNS queries that arrive via DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) destined for the DoH endpoint configured for each DNS location. For example, a DNS location with a DoH endpoint of abcdefg.cloudflare-gateway.com could be used in a DNS rule by choosing the DoH Subdomain selector and inputting a value of abcdefg .

UI name API example DOH Subdomain dns.doh_subdomain == "abcdefg"

Use this selector to match against a domain and all subdomains — for example, if you want to block example.com and subdomains such as www.example.com .

UI name API example Domain any(dns.domains[*] == "example.com")

Use this selector to match against only the hostname specified — for example, if you want to block test.example.com but not example.com or www.test.example.com .

UI name API example Host dns.fqdn == "test.example.com"

​​ Query Record Type

Use this selector to choose the DNS resource record type that you would like to apply policies against — for example, you can choose to block A records for a domain but not MX records.

UI name API example Query Record Type dns.query_rtype == "TXT"

​​ Resolved Continent

Use this selector to filter based on the continent that the query resolves to. Geolocation is determined from the IP address in the response. To specify a continent, enter its two-letter code into the Value field:

AF – Africa

AN – Antarctica

AS – Asia

EU – Europe

NA – North America

OC – Oceania

SA – South America

T1 – Tor network

UI name API example Resolved Continent IP Geolocation dns.dst.geo.continent == "EU"

​​ Resolved Country

Use this selector to filter based on the country that the query resolves to. Geolocation is determined from the IP address in the response. To specify a country, enter its ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 code External link icon Open external link in the Value field.

UI name API example Resolved Country IP Geolocation dns.dst.geo.country == "RU"

​​ Resolved IP

Use this selector to filter based on the IP addresses that the query resolves to.

UI name API example Resolved IP any(dns.resolved_ips[*] == 198.51.100.0)

​​ Security Categories

Use this selector to block domains (and optionally, IP addresses) belonging to specific security categories.

UI name API example Security Categories any(dns.security_category[*] in {1})

​​ Source Continent

Use this selector to filter based on the continent where the query arrived to Gateway from.

Geolocation is determined from the device’s public IP address (typically assigned by the user’s ISP). To specify a continent, enter its two-letter code into the Value field:

AF – Africa

AN – Antarctica

AS – Asia

EU – Europe

NA – North America

OC – Oceania

SA – South America

T1 – Tor network

UI name API example Source Continent IP Geolocation dns.src.geo.continent == "North America"

​​ Source Country

Use this selector to filter based on the country where the query arrived to Gateway from.

Geolocation is determined from the device’s public IP address (typically assigned by the user’s ISP). To specify a country, enter its ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 code External link icon Open external link in the Value field.

UI name API example Source Country IP Geolocation dns.src.geo.country == "RU"

​​ Source IP

Use this selector to apply DNS policies to a specific source IP address that queries arrive to Gateway from — for example, this could be the WAN IP address of the stub resolver used by an organization to send queries upstream to Gateway.

UI name API example Source IP dns.src_ip == 198.51.100.0

The User, User Group, and SAML Attributes selectors require Gateway with WARP mode to be enabled in the Zero Trust WARP client, and the user to be enrolled in the organization via the WARP client. For more information on identity-based selectors, refer to the Identity-based policies page.

​​ Comparison operators

Comparison operators are the way Gateway matches traffic to a selector. When you choose a Selector in the dashboard policy builder, the Operator dropdown menu will display the available options for that selector.

Operator Meaning is equals the defined value is not does not equal the defined value in matches at least one of the defined values not in does not match any of the defined values in list in a pre-defined list of values not in list not in a pre-defined list of values matches regex regex evaluates to true does not match regex regex evaluates to false greater than exceeds the defined number greater than or equal to exceeds or equals the defined number less than below the defined number less than or equal to below or equals the defined number

You can input a single value or use regular expressions to specify a range of values.

Gateway uses Rust to evaluate regular expressions. The Rust implementation is slightly different than regex libraries used elsewhere. For more information, refer to our guide for Wildcards.

For example, if you want to match multiple domains, you could use the pipe symbol ( | ) as an OR operator. In Gateway, you do not need to use an escape character ( \ ) before the pipe symbol. The following configuration blocks requests to two hosts if either appears in a request header:

Selector Operator Value Action Host Matches regex .\*whispersystems.org|.\*signal.org Block

To evaluate if your regex matches, you can use Rustexp External link icon Open external link .

​​ Logical operators