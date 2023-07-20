DNS policies
When a user makes a DNS request to Gateway, Gateway matches the request against the DNS policies you have set up for your organization. If the domain does not belong to any blocked categories, or if it matches an Override policy, the user’s client receives the DNS resolution and initiates an HTTP connection.
A DNS policy consists of an Action as well as a logical expression that determines the scope of the action. To build an expression, you need to choose a Selector and an Operator, and enter a value or range of values in the Value field. You can use And and Or logical operators to evaluate multiple conditions.
When creating a DNS policy, you can select as many security risk categories and content categories as needed to fully secure your network. Unless a more specific selector is configured in a policy (for example, User Email or Source IP), then the policy will be evaluated against all DNS queries that reach Gateway from your organization.
If a condition in an expression joins a query attribute (such as Source IP) and a response attribute (such as Resolved IP), then the condition will be evaluated when the response is received.
Actions
Just like actions in HTTP policies, actions in DNS policies allow you to choose what to do with a given set of elements. You can assign one action per policy.
These are the action types you can choose from:
Allow
API value:
allow
Policies with Allow actions allow DNS queries to reach destinations you specify within the Selector and Value fields. For example, the following configuration allows DNS queries to reach domains we categorize as belonging to the Education content category:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Content Categories
|In
|Education
|Allow
Disable DNSSEC validation
When you select Disable DNSSEC validation, Gateway will resolve DNS queries even if the cryptographic signature for the DNS record cannot be validated. We do not recommend disabling DNSSEC validation unless you know that the validation failure is due to DNSSEC configuration issues and not malicious attacks.
Block
API value:
block
Policies with Block actions block DNS queries to reach destinations you specify within the Selector and Value fields. For example, the following configuration blocks DNS queries from reaching domains we categorize as belonging to the Adult Themes content category:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Content Categories
|In
|Adult Themes
|Block
Custom block page
When choosing the Block action, toggle the Display custom block page setting to respond to queries with a block page and to specify the message you want to display to users who go to blocked websites. If disabled, Gateway will respond to blocked queries with
0.0.0.0. For more information, refer to the dedicated documentation on customizing the block page.
Override
API value:
override
Policies with Override actions allow you to respond to all DNS queries for a given domain to another destination. For example, you can provide a custom response IP of
1.2.3.4 for all queries to
www.example.com with the following policy:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Override Hostname
|Hostname
|Is
www.example.com
|Override
1.2.3.4
Safe Search
API value:
safesearch
SafeSearch is a feature of search engines that helps you filter explicit or offensive content. When you enable SafeSearch, the search engine filters explicit or offensive content and returns search results that are safe for children or at work.
You can use Cloudflare Gateway to enable SafeSearch on search engines like Google, Bing, Yandex, YouTube and DuckDuckGo. For example, to enable SafeSearch for Google, you can create the following policy:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Domain
|Is
google.com
|Safe Search
YouTube Restricted Mode
API value:
ytrestricted
Similarly, you can enforce YouTube Restricted mode by choosing the YouTube Restricted action. YouTube Restricted Mode is an automated filter for adult and offensive content built into YouTube. To enable YouTube Restricted Mode, you could set up a policy like the following:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|DNS Domain
|Is
youtube.com
|YouTube Restricted
This setup ensures users will be blocked from accessing offensive sites using DNS.
Selectors
Gateway matches DNS traffic against the following selectors, or criteria:
Application
You can apply DNS policies to a growing list of popular web applications. Refer to Application and app types for more information.
|UI name
|API example
|Application
any(app.ids[*] in {505}
Authoritative Nameserver IP
Use this selector to match against the IP address of the authoritative nameserver IP address.
|UI name
|API example
|Authoritative Nameserver IP
dns.authoritative_ns_ips == 198.51.100.0
Content Categories
Use this selector to block domains belonging to specific content categories. When using an Allow or Block action, you can optionally block IP addresses.
|UI name
|API example
|Content Categories
any(dns.content_category[*] in {1})
DNS CNAME Record
Use this selector to filter DNS responses by their
CNAME records.
|UI name
|API example
|DNS CNAME Response Value
any(dns.response.cname[*] in {"www.apple.com.edgekey.net"})
DNS MX Record
Use this selector to filter DNS responses by their
MX records.
|UI name
|API example
|DNS MX Response Value
any(dns.response.mx[*] in {"gmail-smtp-in.l.google.com"})
DNS PTR Record
Use this selector to filter DNS responses by their
PTR records.
|UI name
|API example
|DNS PTR Response Value
any(dns.response.ptr[*] in {"255.2.0.192.in-addr.arpa"})
DNS Resolver IP
Use this selector to apply policies to DNS queries that arrived to your Gateway Resolver IP address aligned with a registered DNS location. For most Gateway customers, this is an IPv4 AnyCast address and policies created using this IPv4 address will apply to all DNS locations. However, each DNS location has a dedicated IPv6 address and some Gateway customers have been supplied with a dedicated IPv4 address — these both can be used to apply policies to specific registered DNS locations.
|UI name
|API example
|DNS Resolver IP
any(dns.resolved_ip[*] == 198.51.100.0)
DNS TXT Record
Use this selector to filter DNS responses by their
TXT records.
|UI name
|API example
|DNS TXT Response Value
any(dns.response.txt[*] in {"your_text"})
DNS Location
Use this selector to apply DNS policies to a specific Gateway DNS location or set of locations.
|UI name
|API example
|DNS Location
dns.location in {"location_uuid_1" "location_uuid_2"}
DOH Subdomain
Use this selector to match against DNS queries that arrive via DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) destined for the DoH endpoint configured for each DNS location. For example, a DNS location with a DoH endpoint of
abcdefg.cloudflare-gateway.com could be used in a DNS rule by choosing the DoH Subdomain selector and inputting a value of
abcdefg.
|UI name
|API example
|DOH Subdomain
dns.doh_subdomain == "abcdefg"
Domain
Use this selector to match against a domain and all subdomains — for example, if you want to block
example.com and subdomains such as
www.example.com.
|UI name
|API example
|Domain
any(dns.domains[*] == "example.com")
Host
Use this selector to match against only the hostname specified — for example, if you want to block
test.example.com but not
example.com or
www.test.example.com.
|UI name
|API example
|Host
dns.fqdn == "test.example.com"
Query Record Type
Use this selector to choose the DNS resource record type that you would like to apply policies against — for example, you can choose to block A records for a domain but not MX records.
|UI name
|API example
|Query Record Type
dns.query_rtype == "TXT"
Resolved Continent
Use this selector to filter based on the continent that the query resolves to. Geolocation is determined from the IP address in the response. To specify a continent, enter its two-letter code into the Value field:
- AF – Africa
- AN – Antarctica
- AS – Asia
- EU – Europe
- NA – North America
- OC – Oceania
- SA – South America
- T1 – Tor network
|UI name
|API example
|Resolved Continent IP Geolocation
dns.dst.geo.continent == "EU"
Resolved Country
Use this selector to filter based on the country that the query resolves to. Geolocation is determined from the IP address in the response. To specify a country, enter its ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 code in the Value field.
|UI name
|API example
|Resolved Country IP Geolocation
dns.dst.geo.country == "RU"
Resolved IP
Use this selector to filter based on the IP addresses that the query resolves to.
|UI name
|API example
|Resolved IP
any(dns.resolved_ips[*] == 198.51.100.0)
Security Categories
Use this selector to block domains (and optionally, IP addresses) belonging to specific security categories.
|UI name
|API example
|Security Categories
any(dns.security_category[*] in {1})
Source Continent
Use this selector to filter based on the continent where the query arrived to Gateway from.
Geolocation is determined from the device’s public IP address (typically assigned by the user’s ISP). To specify a continent, enter its two-letter code into the Value field:
- AF – Africa
- AN – Antarctica
- AS – Asia
- EU – Europe
- NA – North America
- OC – Oceania
- SA – South America
- T1 – Tor network
|UI name
|API example
|Source Continent IP Geolocation
dns.src.geo.continent == "North America"
Source Country
Use this selector to filter based on the country where the query arrived to Gateway from.
Geolocation is determined from the device’s public IP address (typically assigned by the user’s ISP). To specify a country, enter its ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 code in the Value field.
|UI name
|API example
|Source Country IP Geolocation
dns.src.geo.country == "RU"
Source IP
Use this selector to apply DNS policies to a specific source IP address that queries arrive to Gateway from — for example, this could be the WAN IP address of the stub resolver used by an organization to send queries upstream to Gateway.
|UI name
|API example
|Source IP
dns.src_ip == 198.51.100.0
Users
The User, User Group, and SAML Attributes selectors require Gateway with WARP mode to be enabled in the Zero Trust WARP client, and the user to be enrolled in the organization via the WARP client. For more information on identity-based selectors, refer to the Identity-based policies page.
Comparison operators
Comparison operators are the way Gateway matches traffic to a selector. When you choose a Selector in the dashboard policy builder, the Operator dropdown menu will display the available options for that selector.
|Operator
|Meaning
|is
|equals the defined value
|is not
|does not equal the defined value
|in
|matches at least one of the defined values
|not in
|does not match any of the defined values
|in list
|in a pre-defined list of values
|not in list
|not in a pre-defined list of values
|matches regex
|regex evaluates to true
|does not match regex
|regex evaluates to false
|greater than
|exceeds the defined number
|greater than or equal to
|exceeds or equals the defined number
|less than
|below the defined number
|less than or equal to
|below or equals the defined number
Value
You can input a single value or use regular expressions to specify a range of values.
Gateway uses Rust to evaluate regular expressions. The Rust implementation is slightly different than regex libraries used elsewhere. For more information, refer to our guide for Wildcards.
For example, if you want to match multiple domains, you could use the pipe symbol (
|) as an OR operator. In Gateway, you do not need to use an escape character (
\) before the pipe symbol. The following configuration blocks requests to two hosts if either appears in a request header:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Host
|Matches regex
.\*whispersystems.org|.\*signal.org
|Block
To evaluate if your regex matches, you can use Rustexp.
Logical operators
To evaluate multiple conditions in an expression, select the Add logical operator. These expressions can be compared further with the Or logical operator.
|Operator
|Meaning
|And
|match all of the conditions in the expression
|Or
|match any of the conditions in the expression
The Or operator will only work with conditions in the same expression group. For example, you cannot compare conditions in Traffic with conditions in Identity.