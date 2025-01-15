 Skip to content
Export SSH command logs with Access for Infrastructure using Logpush

Access

Cloudflare now allows you to send SSH command logs to storage destinations configured in Logpush, including third-party destinations. Once exported, analyze and audit the data as best fits your organization! For a list of available data fields, refer to the SSH logs dataset.

To set up a Logpush job, refer to Logpush integration.