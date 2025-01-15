Changelog
Export SSH command logs with Access for Infrastructure using Logpush
Cloudflare now allows you to send SSH command logs to storage destinations configured in Logpush, including third-party destinations. Once exported, analyze and audit the data as best fits your organization! For a list of available data fields, refer to the SSH logs dataset.
To set up a Logpush job, refer to Logpush integration.
