Playwright MCP server is now compatible with Browser Rendering

Browser Rendering

We're excited to share that you can now use the Playwright MCP server with Browser Rendering.

Once you deploy the server, you can use any MCP client with it to interact with Browser Rendering. This allows you to run AI models that can automate browser tasks, such as taking screenshots, filling out forms, or scraping data.

Playwright MCP is available as an npm package at @cloudflare/playwright-mcp. To install it, type:

npm i -D @cloudflare/playwright-mcp

Deploying the server is then as easy as:

import { env } from 'cloudflare:workers';
import { createMcpAgent } from '@cloudflare/playwright-mcp';


export const PlaywrightMCP = createMcpAgent(env.BROWSER);
export default PlaywrightMCP.mount('/sse');

Check out the full code at GitHub.

Learn more about Playwright MCP in our documentation.