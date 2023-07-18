Compatibility dates
Cloudflare regularly updates the Workers runtime. These updates apply to all Workers globally and should never cause a Worker that is already deployed to stop functioning. Sometimes, though, some changes may be backwards-incompatible. In particular, there might be bugs in the runtime API that existing Workers may inadvertently depend upon. Cloudflare implements bug fixes that new Workers can opt into while existing Workers will continue to see the buggy behavior to prevent breaking deployed Workers.
Compatibility dates (and flags) are how you, as a developer, opt into these changes. By specifying a
compatibility_date in your
wrangler.toml file, that Worker enables all changes that were made before the given date.
Compatibility dates can only be set via your
wrangler.toml file and by running
wrangler publish.
# (in wrangler.toml)# Opt into backwards-incompatible changes through April 5, 2022.compatibility_date = "2022-04-05"
When you start your project, you should always set
compatibility_date to the current date. You should occasionally update the
compatibility_date field. When updating, you should refer to this page to find out what has changed, and you should be careful to test your Worker to see if the changes affect you, updating your code as necessary. The new compatibility date takes effect when you next run the
wrangler publish command.
There is no need to update your
compatibility_date if you do not want to. The Workers runtime will support old compatibility dates forever. If, for some reason, Cloudflare finds it is necessary to make a change that will break live Workers, Cloudflare will actively contact affected developers. That said, Cloudflare aims to avoid this if at all possible.
However, even though you do not need to update the
compatibility_date field, it is a good practice to do so for two reasons:
- Sometimes, new features can only be made available to Workers that have a current
compatibility_date. To access the latest features, you need to stay up-to-date.
- Generally, other than this page, the Workers documentation may only describe the current
compatibility_date, omitting information about historical behavior. If your Worker uses an old
compatibility_date, you will need to continuously refer to this page in order to check if any of the APIs you are using have changed.
Compatibility flags
In addition to setting a
compatibility_date in your
wrangler.toml file, you may also provide a list of
compatibility_flags, which enable or disable specific changes.
# (in wrangler.toml)# Opt into backwards-incompatible changes through September 14, 2021.compatibility_date = "2021-09-14"# Also opt into an upcoming fix to the FormData API.compatibility_flags = [ "formdata_parser_supports_files" ]
This example enabled the specific flag
formdata_parser_supports_files, which is described below. As of the specified date,
2021-09-14, this particular flag was not yet enabled by default, but specifying it in this way enables it anyway.
compatibility_flags can also be used to disable changes that became the default in the past.
Most developers will not need to use
compatibility_flags; instead, Cloudflare recommends only specifying
compatibility_date.
compatibility_flags can be useful if you want to help the Workers team test upcoming changes that are not yet enabled by default, or if you need to hold back a change that your code depends on but still want to apply other compatibility changes.
Node.js compatibility flag
A growing subset of Node.js APIs are available directly as Runtime APIs, with no need to add polyfills to your own code. To enable these APIs in your Worker, add the
nodejs_compat compatibility flag to your
wrangler.toml:
wrangler.toml
compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ]
As additional Node.js APIs are added, they will be made available under the
nodejs_compat compatibility flag. Unlike most other compatibility flags, we do not expect the
nodejs_compat to become active by default at a future date.
Change history
Newest changes are listed first.
Strict crypto error checking
|Default as of
|2023-08-01
|Flag to enable
strict_crypto_checks
|Flag to disable
no_strict_crypto_checks
Perform additional error checking in the Web Crypto API to conform with the specification and reject possibly unsafe key parameters:
- For RSA key generation, key sizes are required to be multiples of 128 bits as boringssl may otherwise truncate the key.
- The size of imported RSA keys must be at least 256 bits and at most 16384 bits, as with newly generated keys.
- The public exponent for imported RSA keys is restricted to the commonly used values
[3, 17, 37, 65537].
- In conformance with the specification, an error will be thrown when trying to import a public ECDH key with non-empty usages.
Strict compression error checking
|Default as of
|2023-08-01
|Flag to enable
strict_compression_checks
|Flag to disable
no_strict_compression_checks
DecompressionStream has trailing data or gets closed before the full compressed data has been provided.
Use a spec compliant URL implementation in redirects
|Default as of
|2023-03-14
|Flag to enable
response_redirect_url_standard
|Flag to disable
response_redirect_url_original
Response.redirect() to be spec-compliant (WHATWG URL Standard).
Compliant TransformStream constructor
|Default as of
|2022-11-30
|Flag to enable
transformstream_enable_standard_constructor
|Flag to disable
transformstream_disable_standard_constructor
new TransformStream() constructor was not compliant with the Streams API standard. Use the
transformstream_enable_standard_constructor to opt-in to the backwards-incompatible change to make the constructor compliant. Must be used in combination with the
streams_enable_constructors flag.
Streams Constructors
|Default as of
|2022-11-30
|Flag to enable
streams_enable_constructors
|Flag to disable
streams_disable_constructors
new ReadableStream() and
new WritableStream() constructors backed by JavaScript underlying sources and sinks.
Do not throw from async functions
|Default as of
|2022-10-31
|Flag to enable
capture_async_api_throws
|Flag to disable
do_not_capture_async_api_throws
capture_async_api_throws compatibility flag will ensure that, in conformity with the standards API, async functions will only ever reject if they throw an error. The inverse
do_not_capture_async_api_throws flag means that async functions which contain an error may throw that error synchronously rather than rejecting.
New URL parser implementation
|Default as of
|2022-10-31
|Flag to enable
url_standard
|Flag to disable
url_original
The original Workers
URL API implementation is not fully compliant with the WHATWG URL Standard. Cloudflare has added a new implementation that is fully compliant. However, since the new implementation is not completely backwards compatible, it is disabled by default. Use the
url_standard flag to enable the new implementation.
CommonJS modules do not export a module namespace
|Default as of
|2022-10-31
|Flag to enable
export_commonjs_default
|Flag to disable
export_commonjs_namespace
{ default: module.exports }) rather than exporting only the
module.exports. When this flag is enabled, the export is fixed.
R2 bucket
list respects the
include option
|Default as of
|2022-08-04
|Flag to enable
r2_list_honor_include
r2_list_honor_include flag set, the
include argument to R2
list options is honored. With an older compatability date and without this flag, the
include argument behaves implicitly as
include: ["httpMetadata", "customMetadata"].
Do not substitute
null on
TypeError
|Default as of
|2022-06-01
|Flag to enable
dont_substitute_null_on_type_error
|Flag to disable
substitute_null_on_type_error
null. Instead, a
TypeError should have been thrown. The
dont_substitute_null_on_type_error fixes this behavior so that an error is correctly thrown in these circumstances.
Minimal subrequests
|Default as of
|2022-04-05
|Flag to enable
minimal_subrequests
|Flag to disable
no_minimal_subrequests
With the
minimal_subrequests flag set,
fetch() subrequests sent to endpoints on the Worker’s own zone (also called same-zone subrequests) have a reduced set of features applied to them. In general, these features should not have been initially applied to same-zone subrequests, and very few user-facing behavior changes are anticipated. Specifically, Workers might observe the following behavior changes with the new flag:
- Response bodies will not be opportunistically gzipped before being transmitted to the Workers runtime. If a Worker reads the response body, it will read it in plaintext, as has always been the case, so disabling this prevents unnecessary decompression. Meanwhile, if the Worker passes the response through to the client, Cloudflare’s HTTP proxy will opportunistically gzip the response body on that side of the Workers runtime instead. The behavior change observable by a Worker script should be that some
Content-Encoding: gzipheaders will no longer appear.
- Automatic Platform Optimization may previously have been applied on both the Worker’s initiating request and its subrequests in some circumstances. It will now only apply to the initiating request.
- Link prefetching will now only apply to the Worker’s response, not responses to the Worker’s subrequests.
Global
navigator
|Default as of
|2022-03-21
|Flag to enable
global_navigator
|Flag to disable
no_global_navigator
global_navigator flag set, a new global
navigator property is available from within Workers. Currently, it exposes only a single
navigator.userAgent property whose value is set to
'Cloudflare-Workers'. This property can be used to reliably determine whether code is running within the Workers environment.
Do not use the Custom Origin Trust Store for external subrequests
|Default as of
|2022-03-08
|Flag to enable
no_cots_on_external_fetch
|Flag to disable
cots_on_external_fetch
no_cots_on_external_fetch flag disables the use of the Custom Origin Trust Store when making external (grey-clouded) subrequests from a Cloudflare Worker.
Setters/getters on API object prototypes
|Default as of
|2022-01-31
|Flag to enable
workers_api_getters_setters_on_prototype
|Flag to disable
workers_api_getters_setters_on_instance
Originally, properties on Workers API objects were defined as instance properties as opposed to prototype properties. This broke subclassing at the JavaScript layer, preventing a subclass from correctly overriding the superclass getters/setters. This flag controls the breaking change made to set those getters/setters on the prototype template instead.
This changes applies to:
AbortSignal
AbortController
Blob
Body
DigestStream
Event
File
Request
ReadableStream
ReadableStreamDefaultReader
ReadableStreamBYOBReader
Response
TextDecoder
TextEncoder
TransformStream
URL
WebSocket
WritableStream
WritableStreamDefaultWriter
Streams BYOB reader detaches buffer
|Default as of
|2021-11-10
|Flag to enable
streams_byob_reader_detaches_buffer
|Flag to disable
streams_byob_reader_does_not_detach_buffer
Originally, the Workers runtime did not detach the
ArrayBuffers from user-provided TypedArrays when using the BYOB reader’s
read() method, as required by the Streams spec, meaning it was possible to inadvertently reuse the same buffer for multiple
read() calls. This change makes Workers conform to the spec.
User code should never try to reuse an
ArrayBuffer that has been passed into a BYOB reader’s
read() method. Instead, user code can reuse the
ArrayBuffer backing the result of the
read() promise, as in the example below.
// Consume and discard `readable` using a single 4KiB buffer.let reader = readable.getReader({ mode: "byob" });let arrayBufferView = new Uint8Array(4096);while (true) {let result = await reader.read(arrayBufferView);if (result.done) break;// Optionally something with `result` here.// Re-use the same memory for the next `read()` by creating// a new Uint8Array backed by the result's ArrayBuffer.arrayBufferView = new Uint8Array(result.value.buffer);}
The more recently added extension method
readAtLeast() will always detach the
ArrayBuffer and is unaffected by this feature flag setting.
fetch() improperly interprets unknown protocols as HTTP
|Default as of
|2021-11-10
|Flag to enable
fetch_refuses_unknown_protocols
|Flag to disable
fetch_treats_unknown_protocols_as_http
Originally, if the
fetch() function was passed a URL specifying any protocol other than
http: or
https:, it would silently treat it as if it were
http:. For example,
fetch() would appear to accept
ftp: URLs, but it was actually making HTTP requests instead.
Note that Cloudflare Workers supports a non-standard extension to
fetch() to make it support WebSockets. However, when making an HTTP request that is intended to initiate a WebSocket handshake, you should still use
http: or
https: as the protocol, not
ws: nor
wss:.
The
ws: and
wss: URL schemes are intended to be used together with the
new WebSocket() constructor, which exclusively supports WebSocket. The extension to
fetch() is designed to support HTTP and WebSocket in the same request (the response may or may not choose to initiate a WebSocket), and so all requests are considered to be HTTP.
Durable Object
stub.fetch() requires a full URL
|Default as of
|2021-11-10
|Flag to enable
durable_object_fetch_requires_full_url
|Flag to disable
durable_object_fetch_allows_relative_url
stub.fetch(url), a relative URL was accepted as an input. The URL would be interpreted relative to the dummy URL
http://fake-host, and the resulting absolute URL was delivered to the destination object’s
fetch() handler. This was a mistake — full URLs were meant to be required. This flag makes full URLs required.
FormData parsing supports
File
|Default as of
|2021-11-03
|Flag to enable
formdata_parser_supports_files
|Flag to disable
formdata_parser_converts_files_to_strings
The
FormData API is used to parse data (especially HTTP request bodies) in
multipart/form-data format.
Originally, the Workers runtime’s implementation of the
FormData API incorrectly converted uploaded files to strings. Therefore,
formData.get("filename") would return a string containing the file contents instead of a
File object. This change fixes the problem, causing files to be represented using
File as specified in the standard.
Experimental changes
These changes can be enabled via
compatibility_flags, but are not yet scheduled to become default on any particular date.
WebSocket Compression
|Default as of
|TBD
|Flag to enable
web_socket_compression
|Flag to disable
|TBD
The Workers runtime did not support WebSocket compression when the initial WebSocket implementation was released. Historically, the runtime has stripped or ignored the
Sec-WebSocket-Extensions header – but is now capable of fully complying with the WebSocket Compression RFC. Since many clients are likely sending
Sec-WebSocket-Extensions: permessage-deflate to their Workers today (
new WebSocket(url) automatically sets this in browsers), we have decided to maintain prior behavior if this flag is absent. It will likely be enabled by a compatibility date in the future.
If the flag is present, the Workers runtime is capable of using WebSocket Compression on both inbound and outbound WebSocket connections.
Like browsers, calling
new WebSocket(url) in a Worker will automatically set the
Sec-WebSocket-Extensions: permessage-deflate header. If you are using the non-standard
fetch() API to obtain a WebSocket, you can include the
Sec-WebSocket-Extensions header with value
permessage-deflate and include any of the compression parameters defined in RFC-7692.
HTMLRewriter handling of
<esi:include>
|Default as of
|TBD
|Flag to enable
html_rewriter_treats_esi_include_as_void_tag
|Flag to disable
|TBD
The HTML5 standard defines a fixed set of elements as void elements, meaning they do not use an end tag:
<area>,
<base>,
<br>,
<col>,
<command>,
<embed>,
<hr>,
<img>,
<input>,
<keygen>,
<link>,
<meta>,
<param>,
<source>,
<track>, and
<wbr>.
HTML5 does not recognize XML self-closing tag syntax. For example,
<script src="foo.js" /> does not specify a script element with no body. A
</script> ending tag is still required. The
/> syntax simply is not recognized by HTML5 at all and it is treated the same as
>. However, many developers still like to use this syntax, as a holdover from XHTML, a standard which failed to gain traction in the early 2000’s.
<esi:include> and
<esi:comment> are two tags that are not part of the HTML5 standard, but are instead used as part of Edge Side Includes, a technology for server-side HTML modification. These tags are not expected to contain any body and are commonly written with XML self-closing syntax.
HTMLRewriter was designed to parse standard HTML5, not ESI. However, it would be useful to be able to implement some parts of ESI using
HTMLRewriter. To that end, this compatibility flag causes
HTMLRewriter to treat
<esi:include> and
<esi:comment> as void tags, so that they can be parsed and handled properly.