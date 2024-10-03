Changelog
WARP client for macOS (version 2024.9.346.0)
A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
All customers running macOS Ventura 13.0 and above (including macOS Sequoia) are advised to upgrade to this release. This release fixes an incompatibility with the firewall that may sometimes result in the firewall becoming disabled.
Changes and improvements:
- Added
target listto the
warp-clito enhance the user experience with the Access for Infrastructure SSH solution.
- Added a
tunnel reset mtusubcommand to the
warp-cli.
- Added the ability for
warp-clito use the team name provided in the MDM file for initial registration.
- Added a JSON output option to the
warp-cli.
- Added the ability to execute a PCAP on multiple interfaces with
warp-cliand
warp-dex.
- Improved
warp-dexdefault interface selection for PCAPs and changed
warp-dexCLI output to JSON.
- Improved application posture check compatibility with symbolically linked files.
- Fixed an issue where the client, when switching between WireGuard and MASQUE protocols, sometimes required a manual tunnel key reset.
- Added MASQUE tunnel protocol support for the consumer version of WARP (1.1.1.1 w/ WARP).
Known issues:
- Using MASQUE as the tunnel protocol may be incompatible if your organization has Regional Services enabled.
