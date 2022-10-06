Cloudflare Magic Network Monitoring

Cloudflare Docs
Magic Network Monitoring
Detect and receive notifications about attacks based on traffic flows
Available on all plans

Magic Network Monitoring provides visibility into your network traffic by analyzing network flow data sent from a customer’s routers. Magic Network Monitoring supports NetFlow v5, NetFlow v9, IPFIX, and sFlow.

Enterprise customers can use Magic Network Monitoring with Magic Transit on-demand to monitor their network, identify volumetric DDoS attacks, and activate Magic Transit on-demand to mitigate those attacks.

​​ Features

​​ Rules

Create rules to configure the threshold for data flowing from your network.

Use Rules

​​ Notifications

Set up notifications to learn about an attack.

Use Notifications
Magic Transit

Mitigates L7, L4, and L3 DDoS attacks with Magic Network Monitoring with Magic Transit on-demand.

DDoS Protection

Provides HTTP DDoS attack protection for zones onboarded to Cloudflare in addition to L3 and L4 DDoS attack protection.

Cloudflare Network Interconnect

Connects your network infrastructure directly with Cloudflare – rather than using the public Internet – for a more reliable and secure experience.