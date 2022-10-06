Cloudflare Magic Network Monitoring
Detect and receive notifications about attacks based on traffic flows
Available on all plans
Magic Network Monitoring provides visibility into your network traffic by analyzing network flow data sent from a customer’s routers. Magic Network Monitoring supports NetFlow v5, NetFlow v9, IPFIX, and sFlow.
Enterprise customers can use Magic Network Monitoring with Magic Transit on-demand to monitor their network, identify volumetric DDoS attacks, and activate Magic Transit on-demand to mitigate those attacks.
Features
Rules
Create rules to configure the threshold for data flowing from your network.
Notifications
Set up notifications to learn about an attack.