Cloudflare Magic Network Monitoring

Detect and receive notifications about attacks based on traffic flows

Magic Network Monitoring provides visibility into your network traffic by analyzing network flow data sent from a customer’s routers. Magic Network Monitoring supports NetFlow v5, NetFlow v9, IPFIX, and sFlow.

Enterprise customers can use Magic Network Monitoring with Magic Transit on-demand to monitor their network, identify volumetric DDoS attacks, and activate Magic Transit on-demand to mitigate those attacks.

Create rules to configure the threshold for data flowing from your network. Use Rules

Set up notifications to learn about an attack. Use Notifications

​​ Related products

Magic Transit Mitigates L7, L4, and L3 DDoS attacks with Magic Network Monitoring with Magic Transit on-demand.

DDoS Protection Provides HTTP DDoS attack protection for zones onboarded to Cloudflare in addition to L3 and L4 DDoS attack protection.