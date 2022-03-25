Download WARP

You can download the WARP client from the Zero Trust dashboard. To do that, navigate to Settings > Devices and scroll down to Download the WARP client.

Alternatively, download the client from one of the following links after checking requirements:

OS Ver Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11 OS Type 64bit only .NET Framework Min version 4.7.2 or later HD Space 184MB Memory 3MB Network Types WIFI or LAN

Windows Release Builds

Windows Beta Builds

OS Ver Mojave, Catalina, Big Sur, Monterey OS Type 64bit only HD Space 75MB Memory 35MB Network Types WIFI or LAN

macOS Release Builds

macOS Beta Builds

OS Ver CentOS 8, RHEL 8, Ubuntu 16.04, Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 20.04, Debian 9, Debian 10, Debian 11 OS Type 64bit only HD Space 75MB Memory 35MB Network Types WIFI or LAN

Package Download

APT/YUM Repository Setup

OS Ver iOS 11+

Download from the iOS App Store or search for "1.1.1.1: Faster Internet".

OS Ver 5.0+

Download from the Google Play store or search for "1.1.1.1: Faster & Safer Internet".

OS Ver Chromebooks manufactured after 2019