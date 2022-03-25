Download WARP
You can download the WARP client from the Zero Trust dashboard. To do that, navigate to
Settings > Devices and scroll down to Download the WARP client.
Alternatively, download the client from one of the following links after checking requirements:
Windows
OS Ver Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11 OS Type 64bit only .NET Framework Min version 4.7.2 or later HD Space 184MB Memory 3MB Network Types WIFI or LAN Windows Release Builds
External link icon Open external link Windows Beta Builds
macOS
OS Ver Mojave, Catalina, Big Sur, Monterey OS Type 64bit only HD Space 75MB Memory 35MB Network Types WIFI or LAN macOS Release Builds
External link icon Open external link macOS Beta Builds
Linux
OS Ver CentOS 8, RHEL 8, Ubuntu 16.04, Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 20.04, Debian 9, Debian 10, Debian 11 OS Type 64bit only HD Space 75MB Memory 35MB Network Types WIFI or LAN Package Download
External link icon Open external link APT/YUM Repository Setup
iOS or search for “1.1.1.1: Faster Internet”. Download from the iOS App Store
Android or search for “1.1.1.1: Faster & Safer Internet”. Download from the Google Play store
ChromeOS
OS Ver Chromebooks manufactured after 2019
Chromebooks are supported by our Android app. All Chromebooks made after 2019 should fully support our Android app. If you have a Chromebook made before 2019, please
to verify that your device is supported. refer to this list
