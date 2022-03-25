Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Download WARP

You can download the WARP client from the Zero Trust dashboard. To do that, navigate to Settings > Devices and scroll down to Download the WARP client.

Alternatively, download the client from one of the following links after checking requirements:

Windows

OS VerWindows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11
OS Type64bit only
.NET Framework Min version4.7.2 or later
HD Space184MB
Memory3MB
Network TypesWIFI or LAN

Windows Release Builds

Windows Beta Builds

macOS

OS VerMojave, Catalina, Big Sur, Monterey
OS Type64bit only
HD Space75MB
Memory35MB
Network TypesWIFI or LAN

macOS Release Builds

macOS Beta Builds

Linux

OS VerCentOS 8, RHEL 8, Ubuntu 16.04, Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 20.04, Debian 9, Debian 10, Debian 11
OS Type64bit only
HD Space75MB
Memory35MB
Network TypesWIFI or LAN

Package Download

APT/YUM Repository Setup

iOS

OS VeriOS 11+

Download from the iOS App Store or search for “1.1.1.1: Faster Internet”.

Android

OS Ver5.0+

Download from the Google Play store or search for “1.1.1.1: Faster & Safer Internet”.

ChromeOS

OS VerChromebooks manufactured after 2019

Chromebooks are supported by our Android app. All Chromebooks made after 2019 should fully support our Android app. If you have a Chromebook made before 2019, please refer to this list to verify that your device is supported.