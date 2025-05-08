 Skip to content
Improved Payload Logging for WAF Managed Rules

WAF

We have upgraded WAF Payload Logging to enhance rule diagnostics and usability:

  • Targeted logging: Logs now capture only the specific portions of requests that triggered WAF rules, rather than entire request segments.
  • Visual highlighting: Matched content is visually highlighted in the UI for faster identification.
  • Enhanced context: Logs now include surrounding context to make diagnostics more effective.
Log entry showing payload logging details

Payload Logging is available to all Enterprise customers. If you have not used Payload Logging before, check how you can get started.

Note: The structure of the encrypted_matched_data field in Logpush has changed from Map<Field, Value> to Map<Field, {Before: bytes, Content: Value, After: bytes}>. If you rely on this field in your Logpush jobs, you should review and update your processing logic accordingly.