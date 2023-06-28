Run a traceroute test

A traceroute test measures the network path of an IP packet from an end-user device to a server. You can use the test results to troubleshoot network issues. For example, increased latency may indicate a problem with connectivity along the network path.

​​ Create a test

To set up a traceroute test for an application:

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to DEX > Tests. Select Add a Test. Fill in the following fields: Name : Enter any name for the test.

: Enter any name for the test. Target : Enter the IP address of the server you want to test (for example, 192.0.2.0 ). You can test either a public-facing endpoint or a private endpoint you have connected to Cloudflare.

: Enter the IP address of the server you want to test (for example, ). You can test either a public-facing endpoint or a private endpoint you have connected to Cloudflare. Test type : Select Traceroute.

: Select Traceroute. Test frequency: Specify how often the test will run. Input a minute value between 5 and 60.

The test will now run on all supported devices connected to your Zero Trust organization.

Next, view the results of your test.

​​ Supported devices

To run an HTTP test, the device must be connected to Zero Trust via the WARP client. Refer to the table below for client version requirements.