Response
Constructor
let response = new Response(body, init);
Parameters
body
An object that defines the body text for the response. Can be
nullor any one of the following types:
init
- An
optionsobject that contains custom settings to apply to the response.
- An
Valid options for the
options object include:
status
int
- The status code for the response, such as
200.
statusText
string
- The status message associated with the status code, such as,
OK.
headers
Headers|
ByteString
- Any headers to add to your response that are contained within a
Headersobject or object literal of
ByteStringkey-value pairs.
- Any headers to add to your response that are contained within a
Properties
body
Readable Stream
- A simple getter to get the body contents.
bodyUsed
boolean
- A boolean indicating if the body was used in the response.
encodeBody
string
- Workers have to compress data according to the
content-encodingheader when transmitting, to serve data that is already compressed, this property has to be set to
"manual", otherwise the default is
"auto".
headers
Headers
- The headers for the response.
ok
boolean
- A boolean indicating if the response was successful (status in the range
200-
299).
redirected
boolean
- A boolean indicating if the response is the result of a redirect. If so, its URL list has more than one entry.
status
int
- The status code of the response (for example,
200to indicate success).
statusText
string
- The status message corresponding to the status code (for example,
OKfor
200).
url
string
- The URL of the response. The value is the final URL obtained after any redirects.
webSocket
- This is present in successful WebSocket handshake responses. For example, if a client sends a WebSocket upgrade request to an origin and a worker intercepts the request and then forwards it to the origin and the origin replies with a successful WebSocket upgrade response, the Worker sees
response.webSocket. This establishes a WebSocket connection proxied through a Worker. Note that you cannot intercept data flowing over a WebSocket connection.
Methods
Instance methods
Additional instance methods
Response implements the
Body mixin of the Fetch API, and therefore
Response instances additionally have the following methods available:
arrayBuffer()
Promise{
<ArrayBuffer>}
- Takes a
Responsestream, reads it to completion, and returns a promise that resolves with an
ArrayBuffer.
formData()
Promise{
<FormData>}
json()
Promise{
<JSON>}
text()
Promise{
<USVString>}