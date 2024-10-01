You can execute SQL queries on your D1 database from a Worker using the Worker Binding API. To do this, you can perform the following steps:
Bind the D1 Database.
Prepare a statement.
Run the prepared statement. Analyze the
return object (if necessary).
Refer to the relevant sections for the API documentation.
D1 Worker Bindings API is fully-typed via the
package, and also supports
@cloudflare/workers-types
generic types as part of its TypeScript API. A generic type allows you to provide an optional ↗
type parameter so that a function understands the type of the data it is handling.
When using the query statement methods
,
D1PreparedStatement::run
and
D1PreparedStatement::raw
, you can provide a type representing each database row. D1's API will
D1PreparedStatement::first
return the result object with the correct type.
For example, providing an
OrderRow type as a type parameter to
will return a typed
D1PreparedStatement::run
Array<OrderRow> object instead of the default
Record<string, unknown> type:
// Elsewhere in your application const result = await env . MY_DB . prepare ( "SELECT Id, CustomerName, OrderDate FROM [Order] ORDER BY ShippedDate DESC LIMIT 100" ,
The D1 Worker Binding API playground is an
index.js file where you can test each of the documented Worker Binding APIs for D1. The file builds from the end-state of the
Get started code.
You can use this alongside the API documentation to better understand how each API works.
Follow the steps to setup your API playground.
1. Complete the Get started tutorial
Complete the
Get started tutorial. Ensure you use JavaScript instead of TypeScript.
2. Modify the content of
index.js
Replace the contents of your
index.js file with the code below to view the effect of each API.
index.js
async fetch ( request , env ) { const { pathname } = new URL ( request . url ) ; // if (pathname === "/api/beverages") { // // If you did not use `DB` as your binding name, change it here // const { results } = await env.DB.prepare("SELECT * FROM Customers WHERE CompanyName = ?",).bind("Bs Beverages").all(); // return Response.json(results); const companyName1 = `Bs Beverages` ; const companyName2 = `Around the Horn` ; const stmt = env . DB . prepare ( `SELECT * FROM Customers WHERE CompanyName = ?` ) ; if ( pathname === `/RUN` ) { const returnValue = await stmt . bind ( companyName1 ) . run () ; return Response . json ( returnValue ) ; } else if ( pathname === `/RAW` ) { const returnValue = await stmt . bind ( companyName1 ) . raw () ; return Response . json ( returnValue ) ; } else if ( pathname === `/FIRST` ) { const returnValue = await stmt . bind ( companyName1 ) . first () ; return Response . json ( returnValue ) ; } else if ( pathname === `/BATCH` ) { const batchResult = await env . DB . batch ([ return Response . json ( batchResult ) ; } else if ( pathname === `/EXEC` ) { const returnValue = await env . DB . exec ( `SELECT * FROM Customers WHERE CompanyName = "Bs Beverages"` ) ; return Response . json ( returnValue ) ; `Welcome to the D1 API Playground! \n Change the URL to test the various methods inside your index.js file.` ,
Navigate to your tutorial directory you created by following step 1.
Run
npx wrangler dev.
⛅️ wrangler 3.85.0 (update available 3.86.1 ) ------------------------------------------------------- Your worker has access to the following bindings: - DB: <DATABASE_NAME> (DATABASE_ID) ( local ) ⎔ Starting local server... [ wrangler:inf ] Ready on http://localhost:8787 ╭───────────────────────────╮ │ [l] turn off local mode │ ╰───────────────────────────╯ Open a browser at the specified address.
Change the URL to test the various D1 Worker Binding APIs.
