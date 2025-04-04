Playwright for Browser Rendering now available

We're excited to share that you can now use Playwright's browser automation capabilities ↗ from Cloudflare Workers.

Playwright ↗ is an open-source package developed by Microsoft that can do browser automation tasks; it's commonly used to write software tests, debug applications, create screenshots, and crawl pages. Like Puppeteer, we forked ↗ Playwright and modified it to be compatible with Cloudflare Workers and Browser Rendering ↗.

Below is an example of how to use Playwright with Browser Rendering to test a TODO application using assertions:

Assertion example import type { Fetcher } from '@cloudflare/workers-types' ; import { launch } from '@cloudflare/playwright' ; import { expect } from '@cloudflare/playwright/test' ; interface Env { MYBROWSER : Fetcher ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) { const browser = await launch ( env . MYBROWSER ) ; const page = await browser . newPage () ; await page . goto ( 'https://demo.playwright.dev/todomvc' ) ; const TODO_ITEMS = todos . length > 0 ? todos : [ 'buy some cheese' , 'feed the cat' , 'book a doctors appointment' ] ; const newTodo = page . getByPlaceholder ( 'What needs to be done?' ) ; for ( const item of TODO_ITEMS ) { await newTodo . fill ( item ) ; await newTodo . press ( 'Enter' ) ; } await expect ( page . getByTestId ( 'todo-title' )) . toHaveCount ( TODO_ITEMS . length ) ; await Promise . all ( TODO_ITEMS . map ( ( value , index ) => expect ( page . getByTestId ( 'todo-title' ) . nth ( index )) . toHaveText ( value ) )) ; }, };

Playwright is available as an npm package at @cloudflare/playwright ↗ and the code is at GitHub ↗.

Learn more in our documentation.