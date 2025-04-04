 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

Playwright for Browser Rendering now available

Browser Rendering

We're excited to share that you can now use Playwright's browser automation capabilities from Cloudflare Workers.

Playwright is an open-source package developed by Microsoft that can do browser automation tasks; it's commonly used to write software tests, debug applications, create screenshots, and crawl pages. Like Puppeteer, we forked Playwright and modified it to be compatible with Cloudflare Workers and Browser Rendering.

Below is an example of how to use Playwright with Browser Rendering to test a TODO application using assertions:

Assertion example
import type { Fetcher } from '@cloudflare/workers-types';
import { launch } from '@cloudflare/playwright';
import { expect } from '@cloudflare/playwright/test';


interface Env {
  MYBROWSER: Fetcher;
}


export default {
  async fetch(request: Request, env: Env) {


    const browser = await launch(env.MYBROWSER);
    const page = await browser.newPage();


    await page.goto('https://demo.playwright.dev/todomvc');


    const TODO_ITEMS = todos.length > 0 ? todos : [
        'buy some cheese',
        'feed the cat',
        'book a doctors appointment'
    ];


    const newTodo = page.getByPlaceholder('What needs to be done?');
    for (const item of TODO_ITEMS) {
        await newTodo.fill(item);
        await newTodo.press('Enter');
    }


    await expect(page.getByTestId('todo-title')).toHaveCount(TODO_ITEMS.length);


    await Promise.all(TODO_ITEMS.map(
        (value, index) => expect(page.getByTestId('todo-title').nth(index)).toHaveText(value)
    ));
  },
};

Playwright is available as an npm package at @cloudflare/playwright and the code is at GitHub.

Learn more in our documentation.