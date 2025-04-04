Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
Playwright for Browser Rendering now available
We're excited to share that you can now use Playwright's browser automation capabilities ↗ from Cloudflare Workers.
Playwright ↗ is an open-source package developed by Microsoft that can do browser automation tasks; it's commonly used to write software tests, debug applications, create screenshots, and crawl pages. Like Puppeteer, we forked ↗ Playwright and modified it to be compatible with Cloudflare Workers and Browser Rendering ↗.
Below is an example of how to use Playwright with Browser Rendering to test a TODO application using assertions:
Playwright is available as an npm package at
@cloudflare/playwright ↗ and the code is at GitHub ↗.
Learn more in our documentation.
