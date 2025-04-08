 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Changelog

New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.

WARP client for macOS (version 2025.2.664.0)

Zero Trust WARP Client

A new GA release for the macOS WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains a hotfix for captive portal detection and PF state tables for the 2025.2.600.0 release.

Changes and improvements

  • Fix to reduce the number of browser tabs opened during captive portal logins.
  • Improvement to exclude local DNS traffic entries from PF state table to reduce risk of connectivity issues from exceeding table capacity.

Known issues

  • macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.