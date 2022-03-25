Parameters

Each client supports the following set of parameters as part of their deployment, regardless of the deployment mechanism. Most of the parameters listed below are also configurable in the Zero Trust Dashboard under Settings > Devices. In the event of conflicting settings, the WARP client will always give precedence to settings on the local device (for example, in your mdm.xml or com.cloudflare.warp.plist files).

​​ Required for full Cloudflare One features

For the vast majority of Cloudflare Zero Trust features to work, you need to specify a team name. Examples of Cloudflare Zero Trust features depending on the team name are HTTP policies , Browser Isolation , and device posture .

Field Value Type organization string

Description. Instructs the client to register device with your organization. Registration requires authentication via an IDP or Service Auth .

Value: Your team name .

​​ Required field for DNS only policy enforcemet

This field is only required to enforce DNS policies when deploying the client in DoH-only mode.

Field Value Type gateway_unique_id string

Description. Instructs the client to direct all DNS queries to a specific policy location. This value is only necessary if deploying without a team name or in an organization with multiple policy locations.

Value: Your DoH subdomain .

​​ Optional fields

Field Value Type service_mode string

Description. Allows you to choose the operational mode of the client.

Value:

1dot1 Gateway enforcement of DNS policies only through DoH . All other traffic is handled by your devices default mechanisms

Gateway enforcement of DNS policies only through . All other traffic is handled by your devices default mechanisms warp [default value] All traffic sent through Cloudflare Gateway via our encrypted tunnel. This mode is required for features such as HTTP policies, Browser Isolation, identity-based rules, or device posture.

New service modes such as Proxy only are not supported as a value and must be configured in the Zero Trust dashboard.

Field Value Type onboarding boolean

Description. Controls the visibility of the onboarding screens that ask the user to review the privacy policy during an application’s first launch.

Value:

false Screens hidden.

Screens hidden. true [default value] Screen visible.

Field Value Type switch_locked boolean

Description. Allows the user to control the connected state of the application (main toggle switch).

Value:

false [default value] The user is able to turn switch on/off at their discretion. When the switch is off, the user will not have the ability to reach sites protected by Access that leverage certain device posture checks.

[default value] The user is able to turn switch on/off at their discretion. When the switch is off, the user will not have the ability to reach sites protected by Access that leverage certain device posture checks. true The user is prevented from turning off the switch.

On new deployments, you must also include the auto_connect parameter with at least a value of 0. This will prevent clients from being deployed in the off state without a way for users to manually enable them. This parameter replaces the old enabled property, which can no longer be used in conjunction with the new switch_locked and auto_connect . If you want to use these parameters, you must remove enabled .

Field Value Type auto_connect integer

Description. If switch has been turned off by user the client will automatically turn itself back on after the specified number of minutes. We recommend keeping this set to a very low value, usually just enough time for a user to login to hotel or airport wifi.

Value:

0 Allow the switch to stay in the off position indefinitely until the user turns it back on.

Allow the switch to stay in the off position indefinitely until the user turns it back on. 1-1440 Turn switch back on automatically after the specified number of minutes.

This parameter replaces the old enabled property, which can no longer be used in conjunction with the new switch_locked and auto_connect . If you want to use these parameters, you must remove enabled .

Field Value Type support_url string

Description. When the WARP client is deployed via MDM, the in-app Send Feedback button is disabled by default. This parameter allows you to re-enable the button and direct it towards your organization.

Value:

https://support.example.com Use an https:// link to open your companies internal help site.

Use an https:// link to open your companies internal help site. mailto:[email protected] Use a mailto: link to open your default mail client.

​​ Authentication with service tokens

Devices that connect to Cloudflare Zero Trust with Service Token authentication are not subject to identity based rules.

Instead of requiring users to authenticate with their credentials, you can deploy the WARP client with a pre-generated Service Token .

Both a auth_client_id and auth_client_secret are required when using this authentication method.

Field Value Type auth_client_id string

Description. The automatically generated ID when you created your Service Token .

Value: Client ID from your service token.

Field Value Type auth_client_secret string

Description. The automatically generated secret when you created your Service Token .

Value: Client Secret from your service token.

​​ Frequently Asked Questions