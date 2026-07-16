Leverage Cloudflare's global network to deliver excellent performance and reliability to your domain.
Cloudflare DNS is a fast, resilient, and easy-to-manage authoritative DNS service. It delivers excellent performance and reliability to your domain while also protecting your business from DDoS attacks ↗ and route leaks and hijacking ↗. To know where to begin, refer to Get started.
Enterprise customers can also use Cloudflare DNS for their private network with Internal DNS and proxy public hostnames to private origins (Beta).
DNS records make resources available on your domain, and allow you to configure services such as email.
DNS Security Extensions (DNSSEC) adds cryptographic signatures to your DNS records, preventing anyone else from redirecting traffic intended for your domain.
Cloudflare also supports Multi-signer DNSSEC.
CNAME flattening delivers better performance and allows you to add a CNAME
record at your apex domain (
example.com). Paid accounts can choose to
flatten all CNAME records on their domain.
Refer to DNS features and availability for a complete list of features and their availability according to different Cloudflare plans.
Before you can start using Cloudflare DNS you must first have a domain. Buy and renew your domain at cost with Cloudflare Registrar.
Cloudflare DNS focuses on businesses and their domain administration. If you are a consumer and want a more private way to browse the Internet, check out 1.1.1.1, Cloudflare's public DNS Resolver.