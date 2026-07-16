Cloudflare DNS

Overview Features Related products

Leverage Cloudflare's global network to deliver excellent performance and reliability to your domain.

Available on all plans

Cloudflare DNS is a fast, resilient, and easy-to-manage authoritative DNS service. It delivers excellent performance and reliability to your domain while also protecting your business from DDoS attacks ↗ and route leaks and hijacking ↗. To know where to begin, refer to Get started.

Enterprise customers can also use Cloudflare DNS for their private network with Internal DNS and proxy public hostnames to private origins (Beta).

Features

DNS records DNS records make resources available on your domain, and allow you to configure services such as email. Use DNS records

DNSSEC DNS Security Extensions (DNSSEC) adds cryptographic signatures to your DNS records, preventing anyone else from redirecting traffic intended for your domain. Cloudflare also supports Multi-signer DNSSEC. Use DNSSEC

CNAME flattening CNAME flattening delivers better performance and allows you to add a CNAME record at your apex domain ( example.com ). Paid accounts can choose to flatten all CNAME records on their domain. Use CNAME flattening

Refer to DNS features and availability for a complete list of features and their availability according to different Cloudflare plans.

Related products

Registrar Before you can start using Cloudflare DNS you must first have a domain. Buy and renew your domain at cost with Cloudflare Registrar.