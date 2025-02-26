Guardrails help you deploy AI applications safely by intercepting and evaluating both user prompts and model responses for harmful content. Acting as a proxy between your application and model providers (such as OpenAI, Anthropic, DeepSeek, and others), AI Gateway's Guardrails ensure a consistent and secure experience across your entire AI ecosystem.

Guardrails proactively monitor interactions between users and AI models, giving you:

Consistent moderation : Uniform moderation layer that works across models and providers.

: Uniform moderation layer that works across models and providers. Enhanced safety and user trust : Proactively protect users from harmful or inappropriate interactions.

: Proactively protect users from harmful or inappropriate interactions. Flexibility and control over allowed content : Specify which categories to monitor and choose between flagging or outright blocking.

: Specify which categories to monitor and choose between flagging or outright blocking. Auditing and compliance capabilities: Receive updates on evolving regulatory requirements with logs of user prompts, model responses, and enforced guardrails.

How Guardrails work

AI Gateway inspects all interactions in real time by evaluating content against predefined safety parameters. Guardrails work by: