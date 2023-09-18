Read key-value pairs
To get the value for a given key, call the
get() method on any KV namespace you have bound to your Worker code:
NAMESPACE.get(key);
The
get() method returns a promise you can
await on to get the value. If the key is not found, the promise will resolve with the literal value
null.
The
get() method may return stale values. If a given key has recently been read in a given location, changes to the key made in other locations may take up to 60 seconds to display.
An example of reading a key from within a Worker:
export default {async fetch(request, env, ctx) {const value = await env.NAMESPACE.get("first-key");if (value === null) {return new Response("Value not found", { status: 404 });}return new Response(value);},};
You can read key-value pairs from the command line with Wrangler and from the API.
Types
You can pass in an options object with a
type parameter to the
get() method:
NAMESPACE.get(key, { type: "text" });
The
type parameter can be any of the following:
text: A
string(default).
json: An object decoded from a JSON string.
arrayBuffer: An
ArrayBufferinstance.
stream: A
ReadableStream.
For simple values, use the default
text type which provides you with your value as a
string. For convenience, a
json type is also specified which will convert a JSON value into an object before returning the object to you. For large values, use
stream to request a
ReadableStream. For binary values, use
arrayBuffer to request an
ArrayBuffer.
For large values, the choice of
type can have a noticeable effect on latency and CPU usage. For reference, the
type can be ordered from fastest to slowest as
stream,
arrayBuffer,
text, and
json.
CacheTTL parameter
cacheTTL is a parameter that defines the length of time in seconds that a KV result is cached in the global network location it is accessed from.
Defining the length of time in seconds is useful for reducing cold read latency on keys that are read relatively infrequently.
cacheTTL is useful if your data is write-once or write-rarely.
cacheTTL is not recommended if your data is updated often and you need to see updates shortly after they are written, because writes that happen from other global network locations will not be visible until the cached value expires.
The
get() options object also accepts a
cacheTTL parameter:
NAMESPACE.get(key, { cacheTTL: 3600 });
The
cacheTTL parameter must be an integer greater than or equal to
60, which is the default.
The effective
cacheTTL of an already cached item can be reduced by getting it again with a lower
cacheTTL. For example, if you did
NAMESPACE.get(key, {cacheTTL: 86400}) but later realized that caching for 24 hours was too long, you could
NAMESPACE.get(key, {cacheTTL: 300}) or even
NAMESPACE.get(key) and it would check for newer data to respect the provided
cacheTTL, which defaults to 60 seconds.
Metadata
A metadata is a serializable value you append to each KV entry.
Get the metadata associated with a key-value pair alongside its value by calling the
getWithMetadata() method on a KV namespace you have bound in your Worker code:
const { value, metadata } = await NAMESPACE.getWithMetadata(key);
If there is no metadata associated with the requested key-value pair,
null will be returned for metadata.
You can pass an options object with
type and/or
cacheTTL parameters to the
getWithMetadata() method, similar to
get().