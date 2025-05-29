 Skip to content
Star domains

For quick access to commonly configured domains (also known as "zones"), star up to ten domains per account in the Cloudflare dashboard.

Star a domain

To star a domain:

  1. Log into the Cloudflare dashboard.
  2. Select your account and domain.
  3. On the website Overview, select Star.
Filter to starred domains

To view only starred domains in your account:

  1. Log into the Cloudflare dashboard.
  2. Select your account.
  3. On the account Home, select Starred.