Star domains
For quick access to commonly configured domains (also known as "zones"), star up to ten domains per account in the Cloudflare dashboard.
To star a domain:
- Log into the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.
- Select your account and domain.
- On the website Overview, select Star.
To view only starred domains in your account:
- Log into the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.
- Select your account.
- On the account Home, select Starred.
