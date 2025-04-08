Hyperdrive Free plan makes fast, global database access available to all

Hyperdrive is now available on the Free plan of Cloudflare Workers, enabling you to build Workers that connect to PostgreSQL or MySQL databases without compromise.

Low-latency access to SQL databases is critical to building full-stack Workers applications. We want you to be able to build on fast, global apps on Workers, regardless of the tools you use. So we made Hyperdrive available for all, to make it easier to build Workers that connect to PostgreSQL and MySQL.

If you want to learn more about how Hyperdrive works, read the deep dive ↗ on how Hyperdrive can make your database queries up to 4x faster.

Visit the docs to get started with Hyperdrive for PostgreSQL or MySQL.