Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare. Subscribe to RSS
Generate customized terrform files for building cloud network on-ramps
Dec 05, 2024, 11:00 AM
You can now generate customized terraform files for building cloud network on-ramps to Magic WAN.
Magic Cloud can scan and discover existing network resources and generate the required terraform files to automate cloud resource deployment using their existing infrastructure-as-code workflows for cloud automation.
You might want to do this to:
- Review the proposed configuration for an on-ramp before deploying it with Cloudflare.
- Deploy the on-ramp using your own infrastructure-as-code pipeline instead of deploying it with Cloudflare.
For more details, refer to Set up with Terraform.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-