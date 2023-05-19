Puppeteer

Puppeteer External link icon Open external link is one of the most popular libraries that abstract the lower-level DevTools protocol from developers and provides a high-level API that you can use to easily instrument Chrome/Chromium and automate browsing sessions. Puppeteer is used for tasks like creating screenshots, crawling pages, and testing web applications.

Puppeteer typically connects to a local Chrome or Chromium browser using the DevTools port. Refer to the Puppeteer API documentation on the Puppeteer.connect() method External link icon Open external link for more information.

The Workers team forked a version of Puppeteer and patched it to connect to the Workers Browser Rendering API instead. Review the The changes between Workers Puppeteer fork and the Puppeteer core External link icon Open external link are minimal. After connecting, the developers can then use the full Puppeteer API External link icon Open external link as they would on a standard setup.

Our version is open sourced and can be found in Cloudflare’s fork of Puppeteer External link icon Open external link . The npm can be installed from npmjs External link icon Open external link as @cloudflare/puppeteer External link icon Open external link :

npm install @cloudflare / puppeteer -- save - dev

​​ Use Puppeteer in a Worker

Once the browser binding is configured and the @cloudflare/puppeteer library is installed, Puppeteer can be used in a Worker:

import puppeteer from "@cloudflare/puppeteer" ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( env . MYBROWSER ) ; const page = await browser . newPage ( ) ; await page . goto ( "https://example.com" ) ; const metrics = await page . metrics ( ) ; await browser . close ( ) ; return new Response ( JSON . stringify ( metrics ) ) ; } , } ;

This script launches External link icon Open external link the env.MYBROWSER browser, opens a new page External link icon Open external link , goes to External link icon Open external link https://example.com/ External link icon Open external link , gets the page load metrics External link icon Open external link , closes External link icon Open external link the browser and prints metrics in JSON.

​​ Puppeteer API