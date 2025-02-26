Changelog
Introducing Guardrails in AI Gateway
Feb 26, 2025, 06:00 AM
AI Gateway now includes Guardrails, to help you monitor your AI apps for harmful or inappropriate content and deploy safely.
Within the AI Gateway settings, you can configure:
- Guardrails: Enable or disable content moderation as needed.
- Evaluation scope: Select whether to moderate user prompts, model responses, or both.
- Hazard categories: Specify which categories to monitor and determine whether detected inappropriate content should be blocked or flagged.
Learn more in the blog ↗ or our documentation.