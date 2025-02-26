Introducing Guardrails in AI Gateway

AI Gateway now includes Guardrails, to help you monitor your AI apps for harmful or inappropriate content and deploy safely.

Within the AI Gateway settings, you can configure:

Guardrails : Enable or disable content moderation as needed.

: Enable or disable content moderation as needed. Evaluation scope : Select whether to moderate user prompts, model responses, or both.

: Select whether to moderate user prompts, model responses, or both. Hazard categories: Specify which categories to monitor and determine whether detected inappropriate content should be blocked or flagged.

Learn more in the blog ↗ or our documentation.