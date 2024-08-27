You can test the behavior of an Email Worker script in local development using wrangler dev.

This is the minimal wrangler configuration required to run an Email Worker locally:

Note If you want to deploy your script you need to enable Email Routing and have at least one verified destination address.

You can now test receiving, replying, and sending emails in your local environment.

Receive an email

Consider this example Email Worker script that uses the open source postal-mime ↗ email parser:

import * as PostalMime from 'postal-mime' ; export default { async email ( message , env , ctx ) { const parser = new PostalMime . default () ; const rawEmail = new Response ( message . raw ) ; const email = await parser . parse ( await rawEmail . arrayBuffer ()) ; console . log ( email ) ; }, };

Now when you run npx wrangler dev , wrangler will expose a local /cdn-cgi/handler/email endpoint that you can POST email messages to and trigger your Worker's email() handler:

Terminal window curl --request POST 'http://localhost:8787/cdn-cgi/handler/email' \ --url-query 'from=sender@example.com' \ --url-query 'to=recipient@example.com' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data-raw 'Received: from smtp.example.com (127.0.0.1) by cloudflare-email.com (unknown) id 4fwwffRXOpyR for <recipient@example.com>; Tue, 27 Aug 2024 15:50:20 +0000 From: "John" <sender@example.com> Reply-To: sender@example.com To: recipient@example.com Subject: Testing Email Workers Local Dev Content-Type: text/html; charset="windows-1252" X-Mailer: Curl Date: Tue, 27 Aug 2024 08:49:44 -0700 Message-ID: <6114391943504294873000@ZSH-GHOSTTY> Hi there'

This is what you get in the console:

{ headers : [ { key : 'received' , value : 'from smtp.example.com ( 127.0 . 0.1 ) by cloudflare-email.com (unknown) id 4 fwwffRXOpyR for <recipient@example.com>; Tue , 27 Aug 2024 15 : 50 : 20 + 0000 ' }, { key : 'from' , value : ' "John" <sender@example.com>' }, { key : 'reply-to' , value : 'sender@example.com' }, { key : 'to' , value : 'recipient@example.com' }, { key : 'subject' , value : 'Testing Email Workers Local Dev' }, { key : 'content-type' , value : 'text/html; charset= "windows-1252" ' }, { key : 'x-mailer' , value : 'Curl' }, { key : 'date' , value : 'Tue , 27 Aug 2024 08 : 49 : 44 -0700 ' }, { key : 'message-id' , value : '< 6114391943504294873000 @ZSH-GHOSTTY>' } ], from : { address : 'sender@example.com' , name : 'John' }, to : [ { address : 'recipient@example.com' , name : '' } ], replyTo : [ { address : 'sender@example.com' , name : '' } ], subject : 'Testing Email Workers Local Dev' , messageId : '< 6114391943504294873000 @ZSH-GHOSTTY>' , date : ' 2024-08-27 T 15 : 49 : 44.000 Z' , html : 'Hi there

' , attachments : [] }

Send an email

Wrangler can also simulate sending emails locally. Consider this example Email Worker script that uses the mimetext ↗ npm package:

import { EmailMessage } from "cloudflare:email" ; import { createMimeMessage } from 'mimetext' ; export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { const msg = createMimeMessage () ; msg . setSender ( { name : 'Sending email test' , addr : 'sender@example.com' } ) ; msg . setRecipient ( 'recipient@example.com' ) ; msg . setSubject ( 'An email generated in a worker' ) ; msg . addMessage ( { contentType : 'text/plain' , data : `Congratulations, you just sent an email from a worker.` , } ) ; var message = new EmailMessage ( 'sender@example.com' , 'recipient@example.com' , msg . asRaw ()) ; await env . EMAIL . send ( message ) ; return Response . json ( { ok : true } ) ; } };

Now when you run npx wrangler dev , go to http://localhost:8787/ ↗ to trigger the fetch() handler and send the email. You will see the follow message in your terminal:

⎔ Starting local server... [wrangler:inf] Ready on http://localhost:8787 [wrangler:inf] GET / 200 OK (19ms) [wrangler:inf] send_email binding called with the following message: /var/folders/33/pn86qymd0w50htvsjp93rys40000gn/T/miniflare-f9be031ff417b2e67f2ac4cf94cb1b40/files/email/33e0a255-a7df-4f40-b712-0291806ed2b3.eml

Wrangler simulated env.EMAIL.send() by writing the email to a local file in eml ↗ format. The file contains the raw email message:

Date: Fri, 04 Apr 2025 12:27:08 +0000 From: =?utf-8?B?U2VuZGluZyBlbWFpbCB0ZXN0?= <sender@example.com> To: <recipient@example.com> Message-ID: <2s95plkazox@example.com> Subject: =?utf-8?B?QW4gZW1haWwgZ2VuZXJhdGVkIGluIGEgd29ya2Vy?= MIME-Version: 1.0 Content-Type: text/plain; charset=UTF-8 Content-Transfer-Encoding: 7bit Congratulations, you just sent an email from a worker.

Reply to and forward messages

Likewise, EmailMessage 's forward() and reply() methods are also simulated locally. Consider this Worker that receives an email, parses it, replies to the sender, and forwards the original message to one your verified recipient addresses:

import * as PostalMime from 'postal-mime' ; import { createMimeMessage } from 'mimetext' ; import { EmailMessage } from 'cloudflare:email' ; export default { async email ( message , env : any , ctx : any ) { // parses incoming message const parser = new PostalMime . default () ; const rawEmail = new Response ( message . raw ) ; const email = await parser . parse ( await rawEmail . arrayBuffer ()) ; // creates some ticket // const ticket = await createTicket(email); // creates reply message const msg = createMimeMessage () ; msg . setSender ( { name : 'Thank you for your contact' , addr : 'sender@example.com' } ) ; msg . setRecipient ( message . from ) ; msg . setHeader ( 'In-Reply-To' , message . headers . get ( 'Message-ID' )) ; msg . setSubject ( 'An email generated in a worker' ) ; msg . addMessage ( { contentType : 'text/plain' , data : `This is an automated reply. We received you email with the subject " ${ email . subject } ", and will handle it as soon as possible.` , } ) ; const replyMessage = new EmailMessage ( 'sender@example.com' , message . from , msg . asRaw ()) ; await message . reply ( replyMessage ) ; await message . forward ( "recipient@example.com" ) ; }, };

Run npx wrangler dev and use curl to POST the same message from the Receive an email example. Your terminal will show you where to find the replied message in your local disk and to whom the email was forwarded: