Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
The Cloudflare Vite plugin is now Generally Available
The Cloudflare Vite plugin has reached v1.0 ↗ and is now Generally Available ("GA").
When you use
@cloudflare/vite-plugin, you can use Vite's local development server and build tooling, while ensuring that while developing, your code runs in
workerd ↗, the open-source Workers runtime.
This lets you get the best of both worlds for a full-stack app — you can use Hot Module Replacement ↗ from Vite right alongside Durable Objects and other runtime APIs and bindings that are unique to Cloudflare Workers.
@cloudflare/vite-plugin is made possible by the new environment API ↗ in Vite, and was built in partnership with the Vite team ↗.
You can build any type of application with
@cloudflare/vite-plugin, using any rendering mode, from single page applications (SPA) and static sites to server-side rendered (SSR) pages and API routes.
React Router v7 (Remix) is the first full-stack framework to provide full support for Cloudflare Vite plugin, allowing you to use all parts of Cloudflare's developer platform, without additional build steps.
You can also build complete full-stack apps on Workers without a framework — "just use Vite" ↗ and React together, and build a back-end API in the same Worker. Follow our React SPA with an API tutorial to learn how.
If you're already using Vite ↗ in your build and development toolchain, you can start using our plugin with minimal changes to your
vite.config.ts:
Take a look at the documentation for our Cloudflare Vite plugin for more information!
