Access RDP securely from your browser — now in open beta

Browser-based RDP with Cloudflare Access is now available in open beta for all Cloudflare customers. It enables secure, remote Windows server access without VPNs or RDP clients.

With browser-based RDP, you can:

Control how users authenticate to internal RDP resources with single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), and granular access policies.

Record who is accessing which servers and when to support regulatory compliance requirements and to gain greater visibility in the event of a security event.

Eliminate the need to install and manage software on user devices. You will only need a web browser.

Reduce your attack surface by keeping your RDP servers off the public Internet and protecting them from common threats like credential stuffing or brute-force attacks.

To get started, see Connect to RDP in a browser.