Cloudflare Durable Objects
Create low-latency, permanent, and consistent storage.
Available on paid plans
Durable Objects are Cloudflare’s storage and coordination solution. Durable Objects provide you with scalable compute and strong transactional consistency. With Durable Objects, you can coordinate requests without accessing storage.
Use Durable Objects to facilitate real-time chat, collaborative editing, video conferencing, game sessions and more.
Features
Transactional Storage API
Learn how Durable Objects provide consistent key-value storage.
Hibernatable WebSockets API
Learn how the Hibernatable WebSockets API allows you to keep a long-term connection.
Durable Objects Alarms
Learn how to schedule the Object to be waken up at a time in the future.
