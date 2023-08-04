Cloudflare Durable Objects

Create low-latency, permanent, and consistent storage.

Available on paid plans

Durable Objects are Cloudflare’s storage and coordination solution. Durable Objects provide you with scalable compute and strong transactional consistency. With Durable Objects, you can coordinate requests without accessing storage.

Use Durable Objects to facilitate real-time chat, collaborative editing, video conferencing, game sessions and more.

​​ Transactional Storage API

Learn how Durable Objects provide consistent key-value storage. Use Transactional Storage API

​​ Hibernatable WebSockets API

Learn how the Hibernatable WebSockets API allows you to keep a long-term connection. Use Hibernatable WebSockets API

​​ Durable Objects Alarms

Learn how to schedule the Object to be waken up at a time in the future. Use Durable Objects Alarms

