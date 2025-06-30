WARP client for Windows (version 2025.5.893.0)

A new GA release for the Windows WARP client is now available on the stable releases downloads page.

This release contains improvements and new exciting features, including SCCM VPN boundary support and post-quantum cryptography. By tunneling your corporate network traffic over Cloudflare, you can now gain the immediate protection of post-quantum cryptography without needing to upgrade any of your individual corporate applications or systems.

Changes and improvements

Fixed a device registration issue that caused WARP connection failures when changing networks.

Captive portal improvements and fixes: Captive portal sign in notifications will now be sent through operating system notification services. Fix for firewall configuration issue affecting clients in DoH only mode.

Improved the connectivity status message in the client GUI.

Fixed a bug affecting clients in Gateway with DoH mode where the original DNS servers were not restored after disabling WARP.

The WARP client now applies post-quantum cryptography end-to-end on enabled devices accessing resources behind a Cloudflare Tunnel. This feature can be enabled by MDM.

Improvement to handle client configuration changes made by an MDM while WARP is not running.

Improvements for multi-user experience to better handle fast user switching and transitions from a pre-login to a logged-in state.

Added a WARP client device posture check for SAN attributes to the client certificate check.

Fixed an issue affecting Split Tunnel Include mode, where traffic outside the tunnel was blocked when switching between Wi-Fi and Ethernet networks.

Added SCCM VPN boundary support to device profile settings. With SCCM VPN boundary support enabled, operating systems will register WARP's local interface IP with the on-premise DNS server when reachable.

Fix for an issue causing WARP connectivity to fail without full system reboot.

Known issues