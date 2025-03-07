Cloudflare One Agent now supports Endpoint Monitoring

Digital Experience Monitoring (DEX) provides visibility into device, network, and application performance across your Cloudflare SASE deployment. The latest release of the Cloudflare One agent (v2025.1.861) now includes device endpoint monitoring capabilities to provide deeper visibility into end-user device performance which can be analyzed directly from the dashboard.

Device health metrics are now automatically collected, allowing administrators to:

View the last network a user was connected to

Monitor CPU and RAM utilization on devices

Identify resource-intensive processes running on endpoints

This feature complements existing DEX features like synthetic application monitoring and network path visualization, creating a comprehensive troubleshooting workflow that connects application performance with device state.

For more details refer to our DEX documentation.