Cartesia
Cartesia ↗ provides advanced text-to-speech services with customizable voice models.
When making requests to Cartesia, replace
https://api.cartesia.ai/v1 in the URL you are currently using with
https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/{account_id}/{gateway_id}/cartesia.
When making requests to Cartesia, ensure you have the following:
- Your AI Gateway Account ID.
- Your AI Gateway gateway name.
- An active Cartesia API token.
- The model ID and voice ID for the Cartesia voice model you want to use.